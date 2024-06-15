Axmen start fast and hold on to defeat the Doughboys on the road

(WJHL) — {nats up full} “o say, does that star-spangled banner yet wave.” that was our very own Laurel Blanchard singing the national anthem for the Doughboys and Axmen game

Top of the 2nd, Charlie Rogan singles on a line drive to leftfield, bringing Mason Swinney and Bryson Trammell home to give the Axmen a 2-0. still in the 2nd, jet Gilliam doubles to the left field fence to bring home Riley Orr, Charlie Rogan, and Kevin Hall, jr. to make the score 5-0.

Bottom of the 2nd now the Doughboys Chase Bloomer hits the sac fly to centerfield Milligan’s Braden Spano would race home to put the Doughboys on the board

It would not be enough as the Axmen win 12-9

