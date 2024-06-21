Axmen get past River Riders, while Otterbots and State Liners split doubleheader

(Tri-Cities) — In the Appalachian League the River Riders were in town to face the Axmen at Hunter Wright Stadium and the River Riders’ James Woody broke his bat but still hit it far enough to center field where Tyree Jackson made the catch.



Then later the Axmen were trying to get something going, but Tyler Myatt went down swinging in the 2nd inning pitcher Nash Bingham struck out the side. Bottom 3rd Axmen Cooper Torres grounds into a double play, second baseman Austin Hartsell to first baseman James Woody for 2 outs in the inning. Axmen however go on to win 5-1

#########

Doubleheader in Greeneville tonight between the State Liners and the Otterbots and Danville took game one 11-1. Bottom of the 4th, Liner Dylan Schaefer sends the ball between the Bots in the left field, Lee Ellis books it from second and makes it home. bristol is up 4 to 1.

Bottom of the 5th now, Martavius Thomas sends the ball to the short-stop, a quick toss to 2nd gets Dylan mass out then a throw to first gets the Bots a 6-4-3 double play. Bottom of the 6th Gabe Young will also send it to the short-stop Jaxon Goldberg who tosses to second baseman Addison Smith and then to first baseman Cole Johnson for another double play

It was a close one but the State Liners win game two 5 to 4.

