Axmen, Doughboys grab home victories Saturday

(WJHL) – Most teams in the Appalachian League made it through ten games of the 2024 season after Saturday’s results.

In Johnson City, the Doughboys took the field as the road team in their own stadium, facing the State Liners. Bristol let the hosts jump out to a 4-0 lead and couldn’t quite rally, in a 6-3 defeat.

Noah Rabin led the way at the plate for the Doughboys, going 2-for-5 with 2 RBI and a run scored.

Felix Morin earned his first victory of the season, throwing 6.0 innings and allowing just one run on three hits.

From the Model City, visiting Greeneville scored first, but couldn’t hold back the homestanding Axmen, as they rallied for a 7-3 win.

Jet Gillam totaled 3 RBI for Kingsport in the win, while Tyree Jackson amassed three hits and an RBI.

OTHER SCORES:

River Riders 7*, Sock Puppets 7 (*ELZ wins extra-inning tiebreaker)

