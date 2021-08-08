Axios at the Olympics: Tokyo Games close with a flourish

Tokyo--More than a year after they were set to begin — and 17 days after their delayed start — the Tokyo Olympics drew to an end on Sunday, with the closing ceremony under way here at Olympic Stadium.

Why it matters: Although Covid-19 delayed the Games and left an indelible mark, Organizers hope the Games have left a legacy beyond the disease.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Sunday's ceremony began with the raising of the Japanese flag and a flag parade featuring a single flag bearer from each country, followed by the entrance of some additional athletes.

As with the opening ceremony and nearly all the events (with the exception of a few held outside Tokyo), there were no fans, with the stadium audience consisting only of athletes, officials, journalists, photographers and volunteers.

The big picture: The U.S. captured the most gold medals at the Tokyo Games, topping China on the final day thanks to victories in women's volleyball and basketball.

The ceremony is still taking place. Check back for updates.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free