Axios AM Deep Dive: Lessons for the next Olympics

Welcome to our Axios AM Deep Dive wrapping up theTokyo Olympics detailing what we learned, and looking ahead to next year's Winter Gamesthe impact of the COVID pandemic, led by Ina Fried, who's on the ground in Tokyo, and Kendall Baker, who's been covering the Games every day in his Axios Sports newsletter.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free