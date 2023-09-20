Axing gender self-ID veto would be ‘wrongfully wading into politics’

The UK Government quashed Nicola Sturgeon's Gender Recognition Bill in January - Getty Images/Jeff J Mitchell

Scotland’s highest court would be wrongfully wading into politics if it quashes the UK Government’s veto of Nicola Sturgeon’s self-ID gender laws, it has been told.

David Johnston KC, acting for the UK Government, told the Court of Session in Edinburgh that “in a democracy, a person charged with making assessments of this kind should be politically responsible for them as ministers are and judges are not.”

Rejecting the SNP government’s argument that the veto should be quashed, he said that Scottish Secretary Alister Jack was “entitled” to heed official advice warning about the cross-Border impact of the changes.

He said Mr Jack had received details of the potential negative implications from experts within the UK Government and the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), the official watchdog.

The EHRC wrote to both the UK and Scottish governments warning that “practical difficulties or confusion are likely to arise in cross-Border situations” if a person had one legal gender in Scotland and another in the rest of the UK.

Mr Johnston told the court that “significant weight” should be given to the letter as it was “specifically focused on cross-Border issues”, which Mr Jack had to consider when deciding whether to issue the veto.

In contrast, he dismissed an accusation by Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC, acting for the Scottish Government, that Mr Jack had ignored international evidence that self-ID would not lead to a surge in fraudulent applications from men wanting to access women’s safe spaces.

Mr Johnston said this was of “very limited assistance” to the Scottish Secretary when he made his decision as it examined gender recognition policies in unitary states that did not have devolved parliaments trying to introduce different systems.

In addition, he dismissed the Lord Advocate’s claim that the real reason Mr Jack had issued the veto was he disagreed with the policy, saying this was a “red herring” and “simply irrelevant”.

He said the sole issue before the court was whether the conditions for issuing the veto were met and the Scottish Secretary had acted “rationally”.

Mr Johnston was speaking on the second day of a hearing considering the SNP government’s petition for judicial review of the veto, which Mr Jack issued using Section 35 of the Scotland Act – the first time this power had ever been used.

The Gender Recognition Reform (GRR) Bill would allow Scots to change their legal gender by simply signing a statutory declaration, dropping the requirement for a formal medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria.

It would also drastically lower the time period in which someone must live in their “acquired gender” from two years to as little as six months and allow 16 and 17-year-olds to obtain gender-recognition certificates for the first time.

There was a huge public backlash against the reforms after trans predator Isla Bryson was initially sent to a women’s prison after being convicted of two rapes.

Humza Yousaf, Ms Sturgeon’s successor as First Minister and SNP leader, pressed ahead with a petition for judicial review of the decision despite legal experts warning he had little chance of success.

On the first day of the hearing, Ms Bain argued there was “no credible evidence” the legislation would be exploited by predatory men and the reasons for the veto given by Mr Jack were “very unlikely to arise in practice”.

But Mr Johnston cited the ECHR letter, arguing the commission’s view on the Bill was a “matter of importance” given its statutory role as Britain’s “equality regulator”.

He quoted a section that stated “we’ve repeatedly expressed our concern of the lack of certainty about practical consequences for individuals and society, including in relation to cross-Border issues.”

Ms Bain retorted that tens of millions of people lived in non-unitary countries where different gender recognition rules operated in some parts but not others, including the US and Canada.

The Lord Advocate said there were 250 million people in countries that already had self-ID and a further 100 million in states that had no “national process.” Lady Haldane will consider the arguments then issue a written ruling.