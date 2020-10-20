Axel Tuanzebe gives sparkling performance in Paris to provide Man United with a welcome tonic at the back

Paris Saint Germain's Kylian Mbappe (R) and Manchester United's Axel Tuanzebe in action during the UEFA Champions League Group H soccer match between PSG and Manchester United at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, 20 October 2020. Paris Saint Germain vs Manchester United, France - 20 Oct 202 - Paris Saint Germain's Kylian Mbappe (R) and Manchester United's Axel Tuanzebe in action during the UEFA Champions League Group H soccer match between PSG and Manchester United at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, 20 October 2020.

It was the sort of unenviable position defenders have nightmares about: Kylian Mbappe on your outside charging into the penalty area. If you are quick enough to catch him, and there are not many in that category, there is the knowledge that the slightest touch could bring him down. Fail to get close and you are at the mercy of one of the most formidable strikers in world football.

When Axel Tuanzebe got the nod from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he was starting against Paris Saint-Germain, it must have occurred to the Manchester United defender that there might be a moment in the game when he found himself in such a sticky spot. In the 34th minute, that moment duly arrived.

For an experienced, match fit defender, it would have been a serious challenge. For an inexperienced centre-half playing in his first competitive game for 10 months in a makeshift back three, it was daunting in the extreme but Tuanzebe did not panic.

He kept pace with Mbappe while never allowing his concentration to wander, his eyes fixed on both the ball and the PSG striker’s feet and then, when the opportunity presented itself, he got his shoulder in and his foot across and retrieved the ball cleanly. It was a superb piece of defending and one from which you could see the 22-year-old draw confidence. The little moments matter.

With Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly injured, Chris Smalling sold to Roma a fortnight ago and neither Marcos Rojo nor Phil Jones in United’s Champions League squad, Tuanzebe found himself thrown back in at the deep end.

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe (C) vies for the ball with Manchester United's English defender Axel Tuanzebe (L) during the UEFA Europa League Group H first-leg football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester United at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on October 20, 2020

Solskjaer could perhaps have stuck Scott McTominay in that back three alongside Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw. But he trusted Tuanzebe to do a job, despite the player last being seen in a United shirt against Colchester in the League Cup last December, and that faith was rewarded with a mature, composed showing from one of the forgotten men in this United squad. At a time when the manager is facing a crisis at centre-half, Tuanzebe’s performance must have been a most welcome tonic.

There were fears going into this that a makeshift United, in their curious black and white zig-zag kit, might be picked off by last season’s beaten Champions League finalists like lions hunting zebra but it was easy to forget that PSG were also fielding a patched up defence and, of the two, United’s looked by far the more organised and robust. You know you are doing something right when Neymar starts whining, and whining and whining, and then whining some more.

Whether Victor Lindelof felt a need to take on more of a leadership role with Maguire missing, or whether the Swede felt more at home in a back three flanked either side by players with pace in Tuanzebe and Shaw, this was his best performance in a United shirt in memory. He organised, cajoled, read the danger superbly and looked anything but the soft touch he is sometimes accused of being. Shaw already had experience of playing this role on the left of a three-man defence in several big games and it showed.

