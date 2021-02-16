Axar Patel inspires crushing India victory over England with day to spare to level series

(Independent)

Axar Patel took five wickets as India inflicted a crushing 317-run defeat on England in the second Test to level the series at 1-1.

Chasing a record 482 for an improbable victory as day four begun in Chennai, England's wickets tumbled throughout, with Joe Root showing some resistance, making 33 off 92.

While Moeen Ali enjoyed a late flurry with the bat, smashing a quick-fire 43 from just 18 balls, including three consecutive sixes.

But Moeen’s wicket finally fell to end the contest when Kuldeep Yadav tempted him for one too heave, enabling Rishabh Pant to smartly stump him out to bring a close to the tourists’ second innings at 164 all out.

Patel shone on debut in tandem with Ravichandran Ashwin, who took three second-innings wickets alongside his century with the bat, with all of England’s second-innings wickets falling to spin.

The third Test, which will be a day-night match, begins next Wednesday in Ahmedabad.

More to follow...