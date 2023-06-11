Awtey picks up first victory of 2023 at Jennerstown Speedway

JENNERSTOWN ― Jennerstown Speedway’s all-time winningest driver found himself in victory lane for the first time in 2023 on Saturday night.

Barry Awtey dominated the Martella’s Pharmacies Late Model feature. The veteran driver started on the front row and cruised to the win, leading all 30 laps. The win was just Awtey’s first of the year after struggles early on in the season with a wreck and engine failure.

“I needed MapQuest to get back here,” Awtey joked during his victory lane celebration.

Awtey won roughly half of all the feature events a season ago en route to his second consecutive, and ninth total track championship. It took seven races to earn the checkered flag, but Awtey is back atop the point standings.

Garry Wiltrout finished second behind Awtey, and Teddy Gibala earned a third-place finish.

The Integrity Coatings Chargers ran two feature events, making up the event that was rained out last week.

Darin Mauzy won his third race of the season in the first feature, starting one the pole and leading all 15 laps. The second feature was claimed by Scott Mitchell, who held off Ken Burkholder for the win.

The One Stop Auto Sales Pro Stocks ended with a green-white-checkered finish after the two leaders got together coming to the finish line.

Points leader and former champion Will Hemminger started seventh and quickly worked his way to the lead. Kyle Burkholder continued to gain ground and caught Hemminger on the final lap. Coming to the checkered flag, the two touched through the final corner, bringing out the yellow. The caution sent both cars to the back of the field.

With both Hemminger and Burkholder in the back of the pack, the opportunity was prime for Chris Brink, who was running third when the caution came out. He was put on the point for the restart. Despite another caution after the green flag, Brink quickly grabbed the lead and made his first trip to victory lane since July 17, 2021.

Zane Ferrell, in his first season in a pro stock, finished a season-high second ahead of Adam Kostelnik.

In the Ron’s Collision Center Street Stocks, Kelly Shaulis made a triumphant return to victory lane for the first time since 1997. Shaulis, in just his third week racing back at Jennerstown, started on the front row and led every lap of the feature event. Brent Bickerstaff finished second and Richard Meehleib Jr. took third.

Dennis Shawley held off Caleb Vasos in an exciting finish in the Somerset Trust Fast N’ Furious 4’s. Shawley started on the pole and led all 15 laps, but just barely hung on for the win.

Vasos started 10th and had to work his way through traffic. With just two laps to go, he was able to clear his teammate Skylar Barkey for second. Vasos made a valiant effort but ran out of time to make the pass on Shawley. The win is Shawley’s second of the season.

In the Stoystown Auto Wreckers Modified feature, Doug Glessner continued to be a dominant force. Starting on the pole, Glessner easily pulled away from the rest of the field for his fourth win of the year.

This Saturday night, Jennerstown Speedway will welcome the Super Cup Stock Series for its only trip to the track in 2023.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Awtey headlines 7 victorious drivers at Jennerstown Speedway.