What to make of awkward exchange between Bill Belichick and Adam Thielen

There was genuine interest in what it was going to be like to see New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick come face-to-face again with Minnesota Vikings wideout Adam Thielen in Thursday’s Thanksgiving game.

For those that don’t know or have forgotten, things got a bit chippy when the Patriots last met the Vikings back in 2018.

There was a moment near the Patriots sideline when Belichick was attempting to find his challenge flag to challenge the spot on a run play involving Latavius Murray. At the same time, while Belichick was still searching for the red flag, former Patriots safety Patrick Chung went down with an injury.

Thielen obviously had an issue with the timing of the injury because he saw it as Chung attempting to buy more time for Belichick to throw out the flag. While arguing with the officials, Thielen seemingly said “That’s bull—-.”

Belichick then responded by telling Thielen to “shut the [expletive] up.”

Now that we’re all up to speed, you can imagine the genuine interest in seeing the two share the field once again for Thursday Night Football.

There wasn’t any sideline jousting between the two, but there was an awkward exchange at the end of the game that has people talking.

Cameras on the field caught both men walking past one another with Thielen leaning in and offering a slight pat on the back. Belichick, on the other hand, keeps his hands down at his sides with a determined and fixed look on his face, while walking right past Thielen.

Keep in mind, there may be nothing to this exchange at all.

Maybe Belichick felt a little friendly shoulder touch was enough in this situation. To be fair, the Patriots had just lost a big primetime game to the Vikings on a night when the officiating clearly wasn’t at its best. So Belichick probably wasn’t in the greatest of moods.

You be the judge.

