Awful red zone defense equates to the Lions’ league-worst scoring defense

Through the first three weeks of the NFL season, no team has allowed more points than the Detroit Lions. The Lions have surrendered an average of 31 points per game to the Eagles, Commanders and Vikings to start the season.

There are a number of reasons for the prodigious points allowed total, but there’s one that jumps out with coordinator Aaron Glenn’s defense.

The red zone.

When opposing offenses get inside the Lions’ 20-yard line, it’s time for the kick return team to get ready to run onto the field. Detroit has allowed 10 touchdowns in 11 red zone possessions through three weeks, a 90.9 percent rate that is handily the worst in the league. The NFL average is 53 percent.

It’s been an ongoing problem for Glenn and the Lions. Last year, Detroit’s defense finished 31st in red zone touchdown percentage, allowing a 70 percent TD rate inside the 20. Only the Raiders (81.4%) were worse.

From coverage gaffes to missed tackles, blown containment to just getting plain old punched in the mouth, the Lions red zone defense has been brutal. Glenn’s defense has been pretty good at preventing big plays; just two TDs have come on plays longer than 20 yards. That figure is tied for 8th-best in the league entering Monday night’s game. But foes have had their way once they get inside the 20.

All stats are from NFL GSIS

