Awful Dolphins play leads to first-of-its kind NFL safety

You don't see this in the NFL every Sunday.

In fact, you've never seen it before in the NFL.

In the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Miami Dolphins faced first-and-10 from their own 1-yard line. An A.J. Cole punt had pinned them deep.

Backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett — in for an injured Tua Tagovailoa — lined up in a shotgun snap. He took the snap and looked left to rookie receiver Jaylen Waddle, who remained in the backfield for a screen pass. Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward, Jr. sniffed it out.

He met Waddle as soon as the ball arrived and drove him to the turf. The ball never left the end zone. Safety, Raiders.

not the 1st down play call you’re looking for pic.twitter.com/dlww3iAsMd — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 26, 2021

To be clear, that's a safety on a completed pass without a fumble or an offensive penalty in the end zone. According to Pro Football Reference, that's the first time such a play has occurred in the NFL — at least one that registers in its database, which is thorough.

The safety in the Dolphins-Raiders game is the first in our play-by-play database on a completed pass with no penalties or fumbles. — ProFootballReference (@pfref) September 26, 2021

It used to be that the Raiders were on the receiving end of this kind of misfortune. Maybe things really are turning around in the desert.