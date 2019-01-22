These awesome Patriots locker room celebration videos have a common theme originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Some locker rooms like blasting music after big victories. But the New England Patriots provided their own emotional chorus Sunday night in Kansas City.

Video cameras documented several minutes of the Patriots' raw postgame celebration after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime of the AFC Championship Game to advance to their third consecutive Super Bowl. As you'd expect, there's a wealth of awesome footage.

First, here's a look at the Patriots walking from the Arrowhead Stadium field to the locker room just moments after the win, filmed by ESPN's Jeff Darlington.

(A note: There's plenty of NSFW language here, so adjust the volume at your own peril.)

I just had a pretty unique view of the Patriots players coming off the field and into the locker room. A lot of emotions here. Check it out. pic.twitter.com/na8nQOrRBc — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 21, 2019

A few highlights from that video:

"They said we weren't good enough!!" -- wide receiver Phillip Dorsett

"I bet they f---ing call now." -- unidentified Patriot

"Tell them boys stop playing us!" - linebacker Kyle Van Noy

Seeing a trend there?

Yup: It sounds like the Patriots took sweet pleasure in silencing the doubters -- the ones who said Tom Brady was too old, that Kansas City's offense was too potent and that they couldn't win on the road, especially in Arrowhead Stadium.

That defiance in victory was on display during a nearly six-minute video of the Patriots' locker room celebration that made it onto YouTube.

You can watch that full video here -- be warned: it's also very NSFW -- but here's a sampling:

Brady dropping F-bombs all over the place!! 😂😂😂



Also thought it was kinda cool that despite all the celebrating and all that, Brady still remembered the slant play where Patterson got popped and apologized to him.#EverythingWeGot pic.twitter.com/B3m9SIPuFS



— #NobodyDied (@ftbeard_17) January 21, 2019

In this clip, the celebration turns a bit more joyous, with Brady dropping about 500 f-bombs while congratulating essentially every player on the team. But there's a reason why this victory had Brady and Co. so fired up: After an 11-5 season that included a 3-5 road record, they clearly felt some critics were writing them off.

Did the Patriots artificially magnify the voices of those haters? Perhaps. (Who really writes off Brady in January?) But the self-motivation tactic is working, as New England is playing its best football of the season at the perfect time.

