This Awesome K-1 Attack Is Number Seven Of 40 Produced

It emerges as an auction highlight.

In the realm of exclusive and unique automotive creations, the 2011 K-1 Attack Roadster stands out as a masterpiece of engineering and design. Originating from Bratislava, Slovakia, this vehicle is the brainchild of K-1 Engineering under the Tushek Company, known for their meticulous craftsmanship in the automobile industry. With chassis #007 and less than 40 units ever manufactured, this roadster is a coveted collector's item, making its appearance at the auction a significant event for car enthusiasts.

The K-1 Attack Roadster debuted with great acclaim at the 2002 Frankfurt Motor Show, captivating audiences with its innovative design and performance capabilities. Imported to the United States and officially titled in 2011, this particular model is a 2004 Attack version, featuring a potent H22A inline 4-cylinder engine, turbocharged to deliver thrilling power and agility.

A balloon white exterior gracefully envelops the roadster, contrasting elegantly against the sleek black interior. The car's aesthetic appeal is further enhanced by custom-built OZ Racing wheels and a Type 2 GT rear wing from Veilside, complete with a custom adjustable bracket. The vehicle's lightweight build, at just 2,060 lbs, ensures an exhilarating driving experience, complemented by the precision of a 5-speed manual transmission.

The roadster's interior is equipped with cutting-edge technology, including a Momo racing steering wheel and a Race-Pak IQ3 digital display. Entertainment and navigation are seamlessly integrated with an Android-based flip-up touchscreen stereo system featuring GPS. Moreover, the car comes with an aftermarket hardtop, adding versatility and style to its already impressive package.

For braking performance, the K-1 Attack Roadster is outfitted with custom-built 4-wheel, 6-piston CEIKA brakes, offering superior control and safety. This roadster is more than just a car; it's a statement of high-performance artistry and technological innovation.

As this unique 2011 K-1 Attack Roadster, with just 10 actual miles on the odometer, heads to the auction block, it represents a rare opportunity for collectors to own a piece of automotive history, blending exclusivity, performance, and avant-garde design in one extraordinary package.

Premier Auction Group’s December event takes place on December 1st and 2nd. With over 300 lots covering classic and enthusiast cars and automobilia this event is one to add to your calendar. Come and enjoy the cars and action in Florida in December. For more information just click here.

