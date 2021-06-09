This awesome girl won a Pokémon tournament in Australia!
Simone Lim placed first at the Pokemon Oceania International Junior Championships
Roger Federer's decision to withdraw from the French Open, having fought his way into the fourth round the previous evening, received a mixed reaction on Sunday. The 39-year-old Swiss came thorough a fierce battle with Germany's Dominik Koepfer in a match lasting over three and a half hours and finishing at nearly 1am. It set up a last-16 clash with Italian Matteo Berrettini but having hinted after his win that he would have to think seriously about his next move, Federer, who has played only six matches in 17 months and underwent knee surgery last year, pulled out as a precaution ahead of Wimbledon.
David Peterson was hit hard again, but his spot in the rotation appears safe for now. Here's what happened in Mets Land, in case you missed it...
The timer may be gone, but that doesn't mean that Nets fans won't count the seconds of Giannis' free-through routine.
Barbora Krejcikova paid a poignant tribute to the late Jana Novotna, the former Wimbledon champion who died of cancer aged just 49 in 2017, after reaching her first Grand Slam semi-final at the French Open on Wednesday.
DENVER (AP) Nikola Jokic was selected with the 41st draft pick when he entered the NBA seven years ago. The Nuggets' big man was revealed Tuesday as the NBA's Most Valuable Player for 2020-21, making him by far the lowest draft pick ever to win the award. ''To be honest, I didn't even think I would be in the NBA,'' Jokic said.
The NBA announced the 2020-21 MVP honor Tuesday complete with a full list of votes.
Daniil Medvedev's French Open campaign came to an end on Tuesday with an ill-judged underarm serve on match point followed by an impassioned outburst over his eagerly-awaited showdown with Stefanos Tsitsipas being played inside an empty stadium.
Khris Davis led the major leagues in home runs in 2018.
Officiating has been on center stage midway through the NHL playoffs. Star forward Connor McDavid didn't draw a single penalty when Edmonton got swept in the first round. Tampa Bay dominated a second-round series against Carolina thanks to a potent power play.
Jones is already impressing at least one of his new teammates.
Aaron Rodgers wasn’t at the first day of Packers minicamp on Tuesday, which meant there were questions for players who did report about their teammate’s impasse with the team. Wide receiver Davante Adams was one of those players and he told reporters at a press conference that he has “no expectations” when it comes to [more]
Phil Mickelson had an idea to get Rickie Fowler to Torrey Pines next week for the U.S. Open after not qualifying.
The Sixers' big man was snubbed by MVP voters on Tuesday, and Sixers fans didn't hold back in their displeasure. By Adam Hermann
Florida State defeated Oklahoma in the first game of the best-of-three Women's College World Series championship.
Neither Floyd Mayweather nor Logan Paul was knocked out in their exhibition boxing match. That hasn't stopped some fans from raising questions.
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Lexi Thompson admitted it was hard to smile after a painful back nine collapse at the U.S. Women's Open on Sunday, but the American fan favorite said she would learn from the experience and come back stronger. The overnight leader had her second major championship in her sights with a four-stroke lead after her first nine holes, but her tee shot on the par-four 11th found the Olympic Club's thick rough and she could only manage a double bogey. She lost her lead with a bogey on the par-five 17th and left a par putt short on 18 that would have put her into the playoff with Japan's Nasa Hataoka and eventual champion Yuka Saso of the Philippines.
AS Roma back Bryan Reynolds and Man City goalkeeper Zack Steffen will miss Wednesday's friendly versus Costa Rica due to "bone bruises on the knee."
Maria Sakkari stunned defending champion Iga Swiatek to become the fourth first-time semi-finalist at the French Open. Swiatek burst onto the global stage in October by winning her first grand slam title in spectacular style and found herself this time as the only player in the quarter-finals previously to have gone further at any slam. The Pole was on a winning streak at Roland Garros of 11 matches and 22 sets but a right thigh problem appeared to affect her as she fell to a 6-4, 6-4 defeat by
Skateboarding's Olympic debut will include a pair of 12-year-olds and a man who competed at the very first X Games in 1995.
The USWNT Summer Series could provide meaningful insight into Vlatko Andonovski's final Olympic roster. The post The three biggest questions facing the USWNT in its upcoming friendlies appeared first on Just Women's Sports.