'Awesome game!': Jameis Winston texts message of support to Bucs

One of the most fun stories of the new NFL season is the sudden, totally unexpected resurrection of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in general and Ryan Fitzpatrick in particular. “Fitzmagic” has absolutely destroyed the league in his first two starts while Jameis Winston remains suspended for allegedly groping an Uber driver in 2016. And so far, Fitzpatrick has played well enough that talk is starting to surface about whether Winston should get his old job back.

Winston has apparently tried to be a team player even while sidelined. According to Peter King in his latest “Football Morning in America” dispatch, Winston hit his receiver corps group text with a single message: “Awesome game!”

“That was great to hear from him,” wide receiver Mike Evans told King. “Jameis did an awesome job in camp, and he supported Fitz all the way.”

Will Winston get his old job back?

Fitzpatrick has thrown for 819 yards and eight touchdowns in his first two games. Chances are pretty good he won’t be able to keep up that pace over a whole season. But will he be able to maintain it for a few more weeks? The Bucs schedule sets up well for Fitzpatrick: Tampa Bay plays the Pittsburgh Steelers next Monday, and then has a short week before a date with the Chicago Bears, followed by a bye week.

So head coach Dirk Koetter has a decision on his hands, one he couldn’t possibly have conceived he’d have 10 days ago. And for the moment, Winston’s a team player. It’ll make for some interesting days in Tampa Bay ahead, regardless of what happens.

Don’t look now, Jameis, someone’s gaining on you. (Getty)

