Awesome Conversation – Returning Leeds United Star On Daniel Farke Talks

Brenden Aaronson has admitted that he had a detailed conversation with Daniel Farke about his role in the Leeds United team and insisted that he is desperate to help the Whites get promoted to the Premier League next season.

Aaronson left Leeds to join Union Berlin on loan once the Whites got relegated from the Premier League at the end of the 2022/23 season.

He had the option of leaving on loan again this summer after Leeds failed to earn promotion back to the top flight but the American midfielder has decided to return to Elland Road.

He wants to be part of the Leeds team next season and admitted that Farke explained to him in a detailed conversation about his role in the team and how he would fit into his plans.

Aaronson is aware that the Championship is going to be a grind but he is keen to experience it and help Leeds get promoted back to the Premier League.

“It was an awesome conversation”, the US international told The Athletic.

“The role he sees me playing, the games he watched of me, how I fit into the team, and, importantly, the things I can get better at.”

“It’s a grind. It’s a challenge I want to be up for”, Aaronson said.

“All I care about is getting Leeds United promoted back to the Premier League.”

Farke will hope that Aaronson adds that extra bit of quality to his team to get them over the line next season.