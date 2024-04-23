Awesome Blossoms rally past NRHEG
Apr. 22—The Blooming Prairie softball team rallied past New Richland-HEG (2-6 overall) 6-5 in eight innings to stay unbeaten in BP Monday.
Macy Lembke pitched eight strong innings, as she allowed just three earned runs in the circle for BP (7-0 overall).
BP pitching: Macy Lembke (W) 8 IP, 8 H, 1 BB, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 K
BP hitting: Macy Lembke, 2-for-4, RBI, R, BB, double; Rachel Winzenburg, 0-for-4, R; Shawntee Snyder, 3-for-3, double, 2 R, BB; Lily Schammel, 0-for-3, R; Layla Lembke, 1-for-3, RBI, BB, double; Anna Haberman, 1-for-4, RBI; Ella Smith, 1-for-4; Madelyn Harvey, 0-for-3, R