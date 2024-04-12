Awesome Blossoms rally to beat Maple River baseball team

Apr. 12—The Blooming Prairie baseball team cracked into the win column when it beat Maple River 13-11 on the road Thursday.

The Awesome Blossoms (1-2 overall) scored seven runs in the top of the sixth inning to take control.

BP pitching: Alex Lea, 4 IP, 8 H, 6 BB, 8 ER, 1 K; Zack Hein (W) 3 IP, 3 H, 5 BB, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 K

BP hitting: Carsten Ingvalson, 2-for-3, RBI, 2 BBs, R; Brady Kittelson, 0-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Carter Bishop, 1-for-2, 2 R, 2 BBs; Alex Lea, 3-for-5, 5 RBIs, 2 R; Gabe Staloch, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, R, BB; Lane Lembke, 0-for-3, BB; C. Braaten, 0-for-2, R, RBI, 2 BBs; D. Anderson, 2-for-3, RBI, R, BB