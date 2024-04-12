Advertisement

Awesome Blossoms rally to beat Maple River baseball team

Austin Daily Herald, Minn.
Apr. 12—The Blooming Prairie baseball team cracked into the win column when it beat Maple River 13-11 on the road Thursday.

The Awesome Blossoms (1-2 overall) scored seven runs in the top of the sixth inning to take control.

BP pitching: Alex Lea, 4 IP, 8 H, 6 BB, 8 ER, 1 K; Zack Hein (W) 3 IP, 3 H, 5 BB, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 K

BP hitting: Carsten Ingvalson, 2-for-3, RBI, 2 BBs, R; Brady Kittelson, 0-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Carter Bishop, 1-for-2, 2 R, 2 BBs; Alex Lea, 3-for-5, 5 RBIs, 2 R; Gabe Staloch, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, R, BB; Lane Lembke, 0-for-3, BB; C. Braaten, 0-for-2, R, RBI, 2 BBs; D. Anderson, 2-for-3, RBI, R, BB