Awesome Blossoms will open with West Lutheran at state softball tournament Wednesday

Jun. 3—The Blooming Prairie softball team has received the No. 3 seed at the Class A state softball tournament, which begins this week at Caswell Park in North Mankato.

The Awesome Blossoms (19-5 overall) will take on West Lutheran (17-4 overall) in a semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Blossoms have outscored their opponents on average of 6.5-4.2 runs per game and they have a QRF ranking of No. 6. West Lutheran, which has a QRF ranking of No. 16, has outscored its opponents 8.6-2.9.

The winner of Wednesday's game will take on either No. 2 Red Lake Falls or Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley in the Class A semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Class A state title game is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday in Caswell Park.

This is the fifth state tournament appearance for the Blossoms, who won the Class A title in 2013 and took second in 2012.