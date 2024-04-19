Awesome Blossoms double up Medford baseball team
Apr. 19—The Blooming Prairie baseball team put together an all-around team effort to beat Medford (0-5 overall) 8-4 in BP Thursday.
Alex Lea struck out nine in the complete game victory for the Awesome Blossoms (3-2 overall) and Brady Kittelson, Gabe Staloch, Dylan Anderson and Cale Braaten all knocked in a run.
BP pitching: Alex Lea (W) 7 IP, 7 H, 2 BB, 4 R, 3 ER, 9 K
BP hitting: Carsten Ingvalson, 1-for-4; Brady Kittelson, 1-for-3, RBI, 2 R, BB; Gabe Staloch, 4-for-4, RBI, 3 R; Alex Lea, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, R; Cale Braaten, 1-for-2, RBI, 2 BBs; Dylan Anderson, 0-for-2, RBI, 2 BBs; Bo Zweiner, 1-for-4, R