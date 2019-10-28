Awesome Bill Belichick quote is proof of what makes Patriots coach great

Bill Belichick earned his 300th win as an NFL head coach Sunday.

And there are just as many stories illustrating what makes the New England Patriots head coach so great at his job.

NBC Sports' Peter King shared a few great ones Monday in his "Football Morning In America" column, including this gem from "Sunday Night Football" color commentator Cris Collinsworth, who recalled a memorable interaction with Belichick during a pregame production meeting.

"One time I asked him about how well one of his defensive tackles was playing-the way he got his hands inside, the way he controlled his man-and then Bill went on a 30-minute deal about defensive tackles," Collinsworth told King.

"Everything about the position. I was stunned about the level of minute detail he went into about defensive tackles. I said, 'You should write a book about defensive tackles.'

"He said, 'Cris, I could write a book about every position.' "

Anyone who's listened to a Belichick press conference can attest to Collinsworth's story. Belichick won't give you anything about player injuries or Tom Brady's future, but ask him about X's and O's at any position, and he'll go into incredible detail.

As Collinsworth added, though, what makes Belichick a true legend is his ability to convey his incredible wealth of knowledge to his players.

"Bill's ability to develop talent is what separates him," Collinsworth added. "He knows he can develop and train younger players, or improve players on the back-end of their careers, which allows him to let high-priced players walk. That ability to control his salary cap allows him to build depth on his roster.

"When injuries are destroying other teams late in the year, he still has quality players coming off the bench for the playoffs and Super Bowl."

Case in point? The Patriots' latest Super Bowl MVP, Julian Edelman, was a seventh-round draft pick.

