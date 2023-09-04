Away from Michigan football, Jim Harbaugh 'felt the love' during Game 1 suspension

In the days leading up to Michigan football's 2023 season opener against East Carolina, Jim Harbaugh admitted he didn't know how he would feel at kickoff, or even where he would watch the game.

Harbaugh knew he wasn't permitted to be in his usual position pacing the sidelines at Michigan Stadium, or at any U-M team facilities for that matter; Saturday marked the first of a three-game, university-mandated suspension for the head ball coach as the NCAA investigates both he and his program for one Level I and handful of Level II recruiting violations.

offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore was also suspended for the opener.

So, as it turned out, Moore hosted Harbaugh at his house. Moore's wife, Kelli, made sandwiches and with Moore's two daughters (Shiloh and Solei) and one of Jim's sons (Johnny) on hand, U-M's two leading offensive minds sat on a couch and watched their Wolverines hammer the Pirates, 30-3.

"We had a good time," Harbaugh said. "It was excellent."

Easy to believe it was an enjoyable afternoon, but it likely felt quite different not getting to be with the guys, right?

"I mean, I was up early, I get up when I get up, ya know? Doing all the things I normally do before a game, thinking a lot about it" Harbaugh said when asked to elaborate on a football Saturday unlike any he's ever had. "That's what it was like. Then watched it unfold."

Okay, one more try at this.

If nothing else, surely it was unique to not get to give the pregame speech? Not run on the field?

Not to feel the energy of the players after he, as J.J. McCarthy put it, put in "as much blood, sweat and tears" as anybody to get the team to that point. Right?

"It was what it was," Harbaugh said. "Do the absolute best you can to turn a negative into a positive. That's just how I think about it, just what I do, put the needs of the players, the coaches the team before my own."

Though he wasn't on the sideline, Harbaugh's presence was felt throughout the event. A number of Michigan players honored their coach with Harbaugh jersey t-shirts in pregame warmups, McCarthy went as far as to put a piece of tape with the word "Free" above it.

Then, to begin the second offensive possession of the game (it likely would've been the first offensive play from scrimmage, but the team was backed up against its own goal line) the offense line up in the "train" with their hands raised holding up four fingers in honor of Harbaugh's No. 4 in college.

“I just felt the love from them just doing them,” Harbaugh said. “I could see it in our players. I could see it in our coaches. And that’s what I want them to do — I want them to do them. ‘Be you’ is the way we say around here. I saw them having fun.”

That 'be you' mentality, coaches say, is what's allowed them to feel empowered enough to lead the team in Harbaugh's absence. Monday, Harbaugh spoke of a text message he received from Colonel Jim Minick, Michigan's former associate athletic director who left the position In 2017 to take a job in the military.

"There's a military saying that 'the true sign of your leadership is what your unit does when you aren't there,'" Harbaugh said. "For us, I thought it was really great. Our captains, our senior leadership, our coaches all were phenomenal."

Now, it's time to tweak it again, but with the same approach and another overmatched opponent in UNLV, the expectation is it will go every bit as smooth as Week 1, when McCarthy − 26 of 30 passing for 280 yards and three scores − had his best game in a Michigan uniform and the defense came one kick as time expired away from a shutout.

It will be Special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh and running backs coach Mike Hart will split duties in Week 2 against UNLV. Hart, who said Monday he does have aspirations to be a head coach one day, will take over at halftime. He he hopes his job will pretty easy.

"Hopefully (Jay Harbaugh) takes care of business," Hart smiled. "Then the second half is easy for me and I just don't have to mess it up."

Like Hart, Jay will also be serving in his first game as acting head coach of any sort, but having worked on every facet of the game − offense, defense and special teams − he is well versed (as is the whole staff) with the idea of complementary football.

Whether it was his actual son or any other coach on staff, Jim's message was exactly the same: remember to be the guardian of victory. That's the No. 1 job. Harbaugh continued, the best way to do that, is to be complementary in all three phases.

"There's no offense and no defense," Jim Harbaugh said. "Only a wefense."

On Saturday, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter said Harbaugh's parting message for him was, "be you."

It worked pretty well and is exactly what Michigan's next two men up plan to do.

"Coach Harbaugh set it up in a way here that we get the opportunity as a staff to walk the walk in terms of what we tell the players," Jay Harbaugh said. "I think it's a great testament to him and the culture that he's created that, yeah he's out, but you can see everything functioning pretty much the same as when he's here.

"That's a testament to real leadership. It's easy to be a leader and be in the front and get all the attention, but that's not how coach Harbaugh is. If you've really done an effective job at leading a team, you can step away and you've created leaders, you've created a culture where the expectation is understood and people know, hey, this is the standard and this is how it's going to be."

