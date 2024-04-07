'Away form is incredible achievement'

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts as Ross County's away woes continued at Kilmarnock.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Chris: Was worried when I seen Shankland missing, like realising you've left your wallet behind somewhere. But the team done well under awful conditions. 10 away wins for us is incredible achievement and we need find a way to beat Livi next week to cement third place. A team we usually find near impossible to break down.

Colin: The improvement in Hearts away form is superb. But for one mistake, the wrong player as last man, it would have been another clean sheet.

Norrie: A job well done in extremely difficult conditions. Our fans were fantastic.

Andy: The stormy elements put paid to any hopes to either sides hopes had of bringing their A-game! Wasn't a great spectacle but credit to Hearts for finding a way to win in the circumstances and the points tally up to trying to secure third place before the split.

Ian: A good match to win. Still worry about the defence though. Why so many players upfield which led to their goal?