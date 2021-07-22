Awarding medals to NFL's Top RBs 'NFL Total Access'
The "NFL Total Access" crew awards medals to the NFL's best running backs entering the 2021 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Cowboys are back in California to kick off training camp. Owner Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy address the upcoming season.
fToday was the first day of the rest of Ben Roethlisberger‘s career. The Steelers held their first training camp practice in the 18th season of the quarterback’s career. It could be his final season, and Roethlisberger intends to do what he can to make it a successful one. For the first time since his season-ending [more]
The longtime NFL assistant suffered critical injuries in a biking accident last Saturday near Oakland, Calif.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had more interesting things to say about the mystery team that stuck with "that mother [expletive]" rather than signing him in free agency.
After an extended Twitter tirade on Tuesday regarding the NFL’s vaccination rules and the vaccine generally, Bills receiver Cole Beasley has been silent. After the news of Thursday’s memo from the NFL to all teams explaining that an outbreak among non-vaccinated players and/or staff that results in a cancellation will trigger a forfeiture, another Bills [more]
Shailene appears to be hitting back at claims that she's to blame for his decision.
With talks of Oklahoma and Texas exploring membership with the SEC, it got us thinking Big Ten expansion with a big IF. Here are ten teams that make sense.
It's been almost 10 years since the SEC expanded to 14 teams. Who would be the winners and losers if Texas and Oklahoma left the Big 12 for SEC?
Shortly after Bills receiver Cole Beasley‘s initial Twitter tirade about the COVID vaccine, Beasley quickly decided to say nothing further. “I don’t want [to] be any more of a distraction to my team so that’s where I’m leaving it,” Beasley said last month. In recent days, Beasley has returned to Twitter with plenty more to [more]
The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Jimmy Johnson as their head coach before he and owner Jerry Jones had a bitter divorce. Today, Jones got emotional and seemed to blame himself for the split. Asked about Johnson, Jones raved about the job he did in Dallas. “He’s a great coach and I’m proud to [more]
He may not play another down for the Packers, but he's getting his Bucks ring.
The Big 12 is beginning to discuss contingencies Thursday, as it’s obvious that it would be a devastating blow to lose Texas and Oklahoma. Expect the Big 12 to be aggressive in adding schools.
In case you somehow missed it, Texas and Oklahoma have both reached out to the SEC about joining. Here are winners and losers from the proposed move.
With talk that Oklahoma and Texas have made overtures to join SEC, USA TODAY Sports breaks down likely candidates who could be invited to join Big 12.
It's going to be very tough for anyone to beat this look.
The 2021 NBA champs found a great on at No. 15 during the 2013 draft. We take a look at who went ahead of the "Greek Freak."
On Thursday, Terry Joseph's first recruiting cycle received negative news. Four-star CB Jaylon Guilbeau announced his decommitment from Texas.
Greg Knapp, the New York Jets' passing game specialist and longtime NFL assistant coach, died Thursday, five days after being struck by a motorist.
The Giants placed six players, including Saquon Barkley, on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List in their second day of training camp.
The world's fastest man wants Aaron Rodgers to make up with Green Bay.