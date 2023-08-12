Award watch lists littered with Oregon Ducks going into 2023 season
As we get ready for the 2023 college football season, award watch-list season is certainly upon us. Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve seen some of the top players in the nation be nominated for awards that highlight their abilities.
While everyone knows about the Heisman Trophy, and most fans are familiar with other top honors like the Maxwell Award, the Biletnikoff Award, and the Butkus Award, there are many more that Oregon Duck players are in the running for.
Here is a look at all of the Oregon players who have been placed on award watch lists so far this offseason going into the start of the year.
Walter Camp Player of the Year
(Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)
The Walter Camp Player of the Year Award is given annually to the collegiate football player of the year.
Oregon Players on Watch List
RB Bucky Irving
QB Bo Nix
Maxwell Award
The Maxwell Award is presented to the best player in college football.
Oregon Players on Watch List
QB Bo Nix
Biletnikoff Award
(AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
The Biletnikoff Award is presented annually to the season’s outstanding college football receiver regardless of position
Oregon Players on Watch List
Outland Trophy
The Outland Trophy is awarded to the best college football offensive or defensive lineman in the United States as adjudged by the Football Writers Association of America.
Oregon Players on Watch List
OT Josh Conerly Jr.
Bronko Nagurski Trophy
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
The Bronco Nagurski Trophy is presented annually to the Top Defensive Player in college football.
Oregon Players on Watch List
S Evan Williams
Wuerffel Trophy
(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
The Wuerffel Trophy is presented to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field.
Oregon Players on Watch List
CB Trikweze Bridges
Paul Hornung Award
(AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
The Paul Hornung Award is given to the collegiate American football player adjudged to be the most versatile of all NCAA players.
Oregon Players on Watch List
WR Kris Hutson
John Mackey Award
(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
The John Mackey Award is presented annually to college football’s most outstanding tight end.
Oregon Players on Watch List
TE Terrance Ferguson
Rimington Trophy
(AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
The Dave Rimington Trophy is awarded to the player considered to be the best center in college football.
Oregon Players on Watch List
C Jackson Powers-Johnson
Davey O'Brien Award
The Davey O’Brien Award is given to the best quarterback in the NCAA every year.
Oregon Players on Watch List
QB Bo Nix
Doak Walker Award
Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
The Doak Walker Award honors the top running back in college football in the United States.
Oregon Players on Watch List
RB Noah Whittington
RB Bucky Irving
Butkus Award
(Photo Courtesy of Zachary Neel | USA TODAY)
The Butkus Award is given annually to the top linebackers at the high school, collegiate and professional levels of football.
Oregon Players on Watch List
LB Jestin Jacobs