Award Watch Lists: A breakdown of every Florida State football player nominated in 2023

The expectations for the 2023 Florida State football are high.

The Seminoles are coming off a 10-win season and a Cheez-It Bowl victory over Oklahoma during the 2022 season.

With high expectations, there are a number of FSU players who are on award watch lists this season.

Keep up with the players nominated for awards here. This will be updated as new watchlists are released ahead of the season.

The Florida State Seminoles football team hit the field for its fourth practice of the fall season on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.

Jordan Travis

Maxwell Award Watch List and Davey O’Brien Watch List

Jordan Travis is one of 35 quarterbacks in the country on the Davey O’Brien Award Watch List and is one of two FSU players on the Maxwell Award Watch List.

The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the outstanding player in college football.

He is an early candidate for the Heisman Trophy in 2023, seeking to become the first player since Jameis Winston (2013), to win the honors. Charlie Ward (1993) and Chris Weinke (2000) are the others to win the Heisman Award for FSU.

Travis finished the 2022 season 226-of-353 passing for 3,214 yards with 24 touchdowns and only five interceptions while adding 417 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground as well as one receiving touchdown.

According to Pro Football Focus, he led all Power Five QBs with a 91.8 overall offensive grade.

Florida State football players take part in drills during an FSU spring football practice of the 2023 season on Thursday, March 30.

Trey Benson

Maxwell Award Watch List and Paul Hornung Watch List

Trey Benson joins Travis as a contender for the most outstanding player in college football in the Maxwell Award List.

He is also up for the Paul Hornung Award, which is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football.

Benson proved to be last season, finishing as the most elusive running back in college football, according to PFF.

In 2022, rushed for 990 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 144 yards on 13 receptions. He also added 192 yards with one touchdown on five kickoff returns in his first season with the Seminoles.

Redshirt wide receiver Johnny Wilson (14) rushes toward the end zone. Florida State football defeated Georgia Tech, 41-16, On Oct. 29, 2022, at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Johnny Wilson

Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Johnny Wilson earned a spot on the All-ACC second-team last season, his first with the Seminoles.

He led FSU with 43 receptions for 897 yards and five touchdowns, ranking second in the conference and fifth nationally with 20.86 yards per catch.

Wilson led the ACC and was third in the country with 22 catches of at least 20 yards last season.

The Pacoima, California, native was the leading vote-getter among wide receivers on this year’s Preseason All-ACC Team.

Wilson opted to return to the Seminoles despite a chance of being drafted last season, especially coming off a strong Cheez-It Bowl performance where he had a career-high eight receptions for a career-best 202 yards. His catch set up the game-winning field goal from Ryan Fitzgerald.

Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman

Keon Coleman

Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Another transfer who is expected to play a major role for the Seminoles in 2023 is Michigan State transfer Keon Coleman.

Coleman was rated as the No. 4 wide receiver in the transfer portal by 247Sports after he finished 2022 with 65 receptions for 848 yards and eight touchdowns. His big season earned him a spot on the third-team All-Big Ten.

The Opelousas, Louisiana, native ranked in the top eight in the conference in receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and total receptions. His 15 catches of at least 20 yards were the fourth-highest total in the Big Ten.

Coleman recorded a career-high 155 yards on five catches at No. 4 Michigan, the third-highest by a Spartan against the Wolverines in series history.

Florida State football players take part in drills during FSU final spring football practice of the 2023 season on Monday, April 17, 2023.

Jeremiah Byers

Outland Trophy Watch List

Only interior linemen on offense or defense are eligible for the Outland Trophy, which transfer Jeremiah Byers (UTEP) falls into.

Byers was the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 19 overall player in the transfer portal according to 247Sports.

The Austin, Texas, native earned first-team All-Conference USA honors last season when he helped UTEP rank fifth nationally in time of possession.

He appeared in 33 games with 30 starts at right tackle for the Miners. Currently, he is projected to start at right tackle for FSU in 2023.

The Florida State Seminoles football team has hit the field and kicked off the first practice of the fall season on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.

Jared Verse

Bronko Nagurski Watch List and Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Jared Verse went from an unknown to a national name quickly in his first season with FSU in 2022.

He recorded 48 tackles, including 17.0 for loss with 9.0 sacks, three quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and one blocked field goal in his first season with the Seminoles. He received the most All-ACC votes on defense while being named a first-team all-conference performer.

The Dayton, Ohio, native was the only player in the ACC and one of two Power 5 defenders nationally with four games of 2.5 tackles for loss in 2022.

Verse led the ACC and ranked 17th in the country with his average of 0.75 sacks per game, and his average of 1.4 tackles for loss per game was second in the conference and 10th nationally.

He by-passed a potential chance to be a first-round pick to return to the Seminoles.

Florida State football players take part in drills during FSU final spring football practice of the 2023 season on Monday, April 17, 2023.

Fentrell Cypress II

Bronko Nagurski Watch List

Fentrell Cypress II joined the Seminoles during the offseason out of the transfer portal.

Last season with Virginia, he was named second-team All-ACC this season after recording 39 tackles and 14 pass breakups for Virginia in 2022.

He led the country with an average of 1.6 pass breakups per game in 2022, while his 14 total pass breakups were tops in the ACC and ninth nationally.

After his career with the Cavaliers, he was rated as the No. 4 transfer portal prospect by 247Sports.

Florida State Seminoles punter Alex Mastromanno (29) kicks the ball down the field. The Florida State Seminoles hosted their annual Garnet and Gold spring game at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Alex Mastromanno

Ray Guy Award Watch List

Alex Mastromanno is entering his fourth season as FSU’s primary punter in 2023.

He is averaging 42.7 yards per punt which includes 17 punts of at least 50 yards.

He has dropped 39 punts inside the 20-yard line and only had four touchbacks. That included a streak of 100 consecutive punts without a touchback that began in the 2020 season and ended last season.

The Melbourne, Australia, native has forced 58 fair catches and has a net punting average of 40.2 yards per punt in his 33 games played.

