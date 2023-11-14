Award season: Here are the Mizzou football players and coach up for national awards

It’s award season in college football.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Mizzou football has plenty candidates in the running. Running back Cody Schrader is a finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy, given to the nation’s best player who started as a walk-on. Quarterback Brady Cook is a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award, given to the country's top quarterback. In front of them, the Tigers’ offensive line is among 12 semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award.

And perhaps among the most prestigious, MU defensive ends coach Kevin People is a nominee for the Broyles Award, given to the nation’s top assistant coach.

Here is who the Tigers have in contention for national recognition, and what their teammates, colleagues and players had to say about their nominations Tuesday.

Kevin Peoples looks on as the defensive coordinator at Tulane, where he coached before moving to Indiana and now Missouri.

Kevin Peoples, Broyles Award

Player development and recruiting — that’s the combination that Eli Drinkwitz mentioned after Peoples was named among 56 coaches in consideration for the nation’s top assistant coach.

And it’s a combination Peoples has hit out the park.

Drinkwitz complimented Peoples’ ability to develop the likes of Johnny Walker Jr., Joe Moore III and Nyles Gaddy into impactful ends — a position that the Missouri head coach was worried about at the beginning of the season. But it’s what Peoples has achieved with Darius Robinson, who switched from tackle to the edge over the offseason, that stood out most.

“I think I read today where (Robinson) is up to third in the league in sacks, Drinkwitz said. “So (Peoples has) taken a guy who had never played the position and molded him into one of the top players in our league.”

Added Robinson: “He’s obviously the best coach I've had, ever, in my whole life playing sports. The way he's able to break the game down to you step by step and allowed me to just grow into a better player, he really changed my career.”

The Tigers also have three defensive ends — more than any other position — verbally committed to their Class of 2024, including the No. 3-ranked player in the nation.

“And then he's recruited at a really high level,” Drinkwitz said. “Obviously, I can't name any specifically, but I think we've got some pretty good recruits at that position.”

Who might that be?

Drinkwitz can’t say Williams Nwaneri’s name until December's early signing day, but the Columbia Tribune can. The head coach certainly appreciated Peoples’ work recruiting the highly touted edge, jumping up into Peoples’ arms after Nwaneri’s commitment in a now-viral video.

Cody Schrader, Burlsworth Trophy

If there’s a more fitting candidate …

Drinkwitz wasn’t shy in his praise for Schrader, who is one of three finalists for the Burlsworth Trophy, awarded to the nation’s top player who “began his career as a walk-on.”

“It's going to be a story of Mizzou football and, quite honestly,” Drinkwitz said, “it's going to be the story of the University of Missouri for a long, long time.”

That story: a Division-II transfer from Truman State who worked his way up from walk-on, to scholarship, to, as of Tuesday, the SEC’s leading rusher.

Missouri running back Cody Schrader is lifted up by teammates following an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 36-7. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Last season then-UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett IV won the award. This season it will be Schrader, James Madison guard James Carpenter or Oklahoma wide receiver Drake Stoops.

“Awards are something Cody hasn't really gotten a lot of throughout his football career,” Cook said. “Whether it was just the fact that he played at Truman State and there wasn't a lot of national attention on that, you know, to see him these last few games excel like this and be put up for awards like that and just get that recognition that he deserves. I'm just so happy for him.”

Brady Cook, Davey O’Brien Award

Speaking of come-ups …

Cook was named among 20 players in contention for the Davey O’Brien Award for the nation’s top college quarterback, joining the likes of Jayden Daniels (LSU), Carson Beck (Georgia) and Michael Penix Jr. (Washington).

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook leads a pregame huddle before a college football game at Faurot Field on Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

Cook, after offseason surgery for a torn labrum in his shoulder and a quarterback competition, currently stands fourth in the SEC for passing yards and fifth for quarterback rating. He broke the SEC record for passes without an interception earlier in the season.

“That (recognition) means a lot to me, too,” Cook said. “I think that's a testament to the work I've put in, and I’ll do my best to continue on that train, but at the end of the day, we all know it — the awards are fun and they're cool, but we’ve got a game to play this weekend. Rewards probably won't work out quite as well if we don't win this one.”

The Tigers face Florida at home Saturday in their final home game of the 2023 season.

Other award nominations

The Mizzou offensive line — Joe Moore Award semifinalists

Luther Burden III — Maxwell Award semifinalist

Ty’Ron Hopper — Butkus Award semifinalist

Kris Abrams-Draine — Bednarik Award semifinalist

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Award season: Here are the Mizzou players and coach up for national awards