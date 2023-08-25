Awak Kuier with the And-1!

What better way to conclude 'Convictions Week' on the pod then brining the Betting Bros on to provide the best bets for the 2023 NFL season. While Matt Harmon does his best to reign in Scott Pianowksi and Frank Schwab, the two quickly takeover the episode with their sports bar banter.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Jets at Giants game.
The Cardinals added yet another QB option with Kyler Murray still on the mend.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Sunday's final game: Texans vs. Saints.
The Steelers got hot late last season.
Most of the NFL wants to pass the ball, but not the Falcons.
Matt Harmon ranks the top-10 quarterback and receiver duos in the NFL for this upcoming fantasy football season.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Raiders at Cowboys game.
Rubiales is already facing a FIFA investigation for his actions.
She's revealed her All-Breakout and All-Bust teams. Now, Kate Magdziuk turns her attention to whom she believes will be the top rookies of 2023.
Team USA is the favorite, but its path won’t be easy in a tournament field with plenty of stars.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin highlights some key understudy RBs for the 2023 season.
We're almost in the heat of fantasy football draft season — so why not start thinking about team names?
The game could be the Longhorns' last in the Big 12.
Tight end continues to be fantasy football's toughest position to solve. Let's explore four candidates who could exceed expectations this season.
As much as we want to fast-forward to September, let’s dive into some key spots this weekend.
Which route will you take to build a winning fantasy football team? Antonio Losada has you covered with a breakdown for each strategy.
Though the real fun begins next week with Week 1, there are seven FBS vs. FBS games on the schedule for Saturday in what’s commonly now referred to as Week 0.
Fantasy Life's Kendall Valenzuela joins Matt Harmon on the pod to continue 'Convictions Week' by identifying the candidates to breakout and become elite fantasy plays in 2023.
Aaron Judge helped lift the Yankees to a 9-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.