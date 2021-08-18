Awaiting results on James McCann, Mets summon catcher Chance Sisco

Chance Sisco in Baltimore Orioles uniform

The Mets are awaiting results of tests on catcher James McCann, and have summoned catcher Chance Sisco from Triple-A Syracuse in case McCann needs to be placed on the injured list.

Sisco was activated before Wednesday's game, with the Mets optioning RHP Yennsy Diaz to Triple-A Syracuse.

McCann was a late scratch on Tuesday because of back spasms. With Tomas Nido already on the IL, that left New York with just Patrick Mazeika at the position.

Sisco, 26, has a cool name and a .658 OPS in parts of five seasons with Baltimore. The Mets acquired him on a waiver claim in June. He has a .745 OPS in Triple-A this year.