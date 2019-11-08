Avs win, but lose another star

The Colorado Avalanche are missing Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen, but they still managed to score nine goals against the Predators last night. Joonas Donskoi had a hat trick, Nathan MacKinnon scored a goal and registered three assists, and Andre Burakovsky, Cale Makar, and Ryan Graves each had three points for Colorado. It was an impressive win for Colorado, but there was a dark cloud over it.

Nathan MacKinnon left the game with an upper-body injury. The extent of the injury isn’t clear yet, but if he is out then the Avalanche would be without their entire top line. Starting goaltender Philipp Grubauer is also out for a couple games, adding to the Avalanche’s challenges right now. The Columbus Blue Jackets, which are set to play them on Saturday, have a big opportunity given the state of Colorado right now.

TORONTO 2 VEGAS 1 (OT)

John Tavares scored the overtime winner and registered an assist. That gives him four goals and nine points in 10 contests.

Auston Matthews netted Toronto’s other goal. He has 13 goals and 19 points in 17 games.

Frederik Andersen saved 37 of 38 shots last night. He’s up to a 9-2-2 record, 2.69 GAA, and .914 save percentage in 13 starts.

At the other end of the ice, Malcolm Subban stopped 35 of 37 shots. He has a 0-1-2 record, 3.29 GAA, and .911 save percentage in three games.

WASHINGTON 5 FLORIDA 4 (OT)

Alex Ovechkin scored two goals and registered an assist. He’s up to 13 goals and 22 points in 17 contests.

Tom Wilson netted a couple goals, including the overtime winner. He has seven goals and 14 points in 17 games.

Braden Holtby stopped 32 of 36 shots Thursday night. He has 7-1-3 record, 3.36 GAA, and .895 save percentage in 12 starts.

Aleksander Barkov had a goal and an assist for Florida. That gives him three goals and 19 points in 15 contests.

Sergei Bobrovsky saved 26 of 31 Panthers shots. He dropped to 6-2-4 record, 3.50 GAA, and .878 save percentage in 13 games.

PITTSBURGH 4 NY ISLANDERS 3 (OT)

Bryan Rust netted two goals, including the overtime winner. He has four goals and six points in five games.

Jared McCann scored a goal and registered two assists for the Penguins. That gives him five goals and nine points in 14 contests.

Casey Cizikas scored a goal and registered an assist. The Islanders forward has two goals and five points in 10 games.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 35 of 39 shots Thursday night. That ended his five-game winning streak.

Matt Murray saved 20 of 23 Islanders shots. He has an 8-3-1 record, 2.40 GAA, and .914 save percentage in 13 starts.

PHILADELPHIA 3 MONTREAL 2 (OT)

Sean Couturier scored the overtime winner. It was his fifth goal and 11th point in 15 contests.

James van Riemsdyk also found the back of the net for Philadelphia. He has four goals and eight points in 15 games.

Shea Weber netted the goal for the Canadiens. That gives him three goals and 11 points in 16 contests.

Carey Price stopped 40 of 43 shots on Thursday. He has a 7-4-2 record, 2.77 GAA, and .912 save percentage in 13 starts.

At the other end of the ice, Carter Hart saved 22 of 24 shots. He’s won his last three starts and has allowed six goals over that span.

NY RANGERS 4 CAROLINA 2

Pavel Buchnevich scored the game-winning goal and registered an assist. He has three goals and 12 points in 14 contests.

Artemi Panarin also had a goal and an assist for the Rangers. He’s up eight goals and 16 points in 14 games.

Henrik Lundqvist stopped 45 of 47 shots Thursday night. That gives him 4-3-0 record, 3.03 GAA, and .922 save percentage in eight starts.

One of Carolina’s two goals was scored by Sebastian Aho. It was his sixth goal and 11th point in 16 contests.

Petr Mrazek stopped 15 of just 18 shots last night. He never faced more than eight shots in a single period.

OTTAWA 3 LOS ANGELES 2 (OT)

Jack Campbell stopped 30 of 33 Senators shots. He’s allowed at least three goals in each of his last four starts.

Dustin Brown scored a goal for Los Angeles. It was his fourth goal and 10th point in 16 games.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored the overtime winner. He has seven goals and 11 points in 15 contests.

Anthony Duclair also scored for the Senators. That gives him six goals and eight points in 15 games.

Anders Nilsson kicked out 26 of 28 shots last night. He has a 3-3-1 record, 2.92 GAA, and .923 save percentage in seven starts.

CHICAGO 5 VANCOUVER 2

Patrick Kane scored the game-winning goal and registered two assists. He’s up to five goals and 16 points in 15 games.

Dylan Strome assisted on three of Chicago’s five goals. He has three goals and 10 points in 15 contests.

Corey Crawford stopped 36 of 38 shots on Thursday. He improved to 2-4-1 record, 3.50 GAA, and .901 save percentage in seven starts.

J.T. Miller netted a goal for Vancouver. It was his seventh goal and 17th point in 16 contests.

Jacob Markstrom saved 32 of 35 Blackhawks shots. He’s 5-3-3 with a 2.50 GAA and .917 save percentage in 11 starts.

COLORADO 9 NASHVILLE 4

Joonas Donskoi led the Avalanche with a hat trick. He has eight goals and 11 points in 16 games.

Nathan MacKinnon scored a goal and registered three assists for Colorado. That gives him nine goals and 22 points in 16 contests.

Cale Makar found the back of the net and registered two assists. The Avalanche defenseman has two goals and 15 points in 16 games.

Pekka Rinne stopped 17 of 22 shots before being yanked early in the second period. Juuse Saros stepped in and saved 19 of 23 shots the rest of the way.

At the other end of the ice, Pavel Francouz saved 20 of 24 shots. He’s 3-2-0 with a 2.98 GAA and .906 save percentage in five starts.

Matt Duchene netted a power-play goal. The Predators forward has five goals and 14 points in 15 games.

CALGARY 5 NEW JERSEY 2

Jack Hughes scored a goal and registered an assist for the Devils. He has four goals and nine points in 14 contests.

Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 33 of 38 shots Thursday night. He has a 4-3-3 record, 3.13 GAA, and .888 save percentage in 10 games.

Mikael Backlund scored the game-winning goal and registered an assist. He has three goals and seven points in 19 contests.

Sean Monahan had a goal and assist in Calgary. That gives him four goals and 16 points in 19 games.

David Rittich stopped 21 of 23 Devils shots. He’s on a four-game winning streak.

COLUMBUS 3 ARIZONA 2

Gustav Nyquist scored a goal and registered two assists. He’s up to three goals and 10 points in 16 contests.

Oliver Bjorkstrand netted the game-winning goal and registered an assist. He has four goals and six points in 16 games.

Joonas Korpisalo stopped 30 of 32 Coyotes shots. He has a 6-6-1 record, 3.05 GAA, and .896 save percentage in 13 starts.

Jakob Chychrun found the back of the net for Arizona. It was his third goal and sixth point in 16 games.

Darcy Kuemper saved 30 of 33 shots last night. He’s 7-4-0 with a 1.82 GAA and .937 save percentage in 11 starts.

SAN JOSE 6 MINNESOTA 5

Alex Stalock got the start for Minnesota, but he allowed four goals on 12 shots in the first period. Devan Dubnyk stepped in after that, stopping 17 of 19 shots the rest of the way.

Logan Couture scored a goal and registered three assists for the Sharks. He’s up to two goals and 14 points in 17 games.

Tomas Hertl scored a goal and contributed two assists. That gives the Sharks forward six goals and 17 points in 17 contests.

Martin Jones stopped 21 of 26 Wild shots. He has a 4-7-1 record, 3.52 GAA, and .883 save percentage in 13 games.

Eric Staal scored a goal and registered two assists. He has six goals and 14 points in 16 games.