Avonte Maddox taking free-agent visit with Saints

New Orleans is taking a look at a veteran defensive back.

According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.football, Avonte Maddox is taking a free-agent visit with the Saints.

The Eagles released Maddox last week after he'd spent the last six seasons with the franchise. Injuries limited him to just four games in 2023 and Maddox recorded 12 total tackles with two passes defensed and a forced fumble.

Maddox, 27, last got through a season healthy in 2021 when he appeared in 16 games with five starts.

In 64 career games, Maddox has 31 passes defensed, four interceptions, and eight forced fumbles. He was a fourth-round pick in 2018.