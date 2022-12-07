Cornerback Avonte Maddox is getting closer to a return to the Eagles lineup.

Maddox went on injured reserve with a hamstring injury on November 14 and he has missed the team’s last four games. The Eagles announced on Wednesday that they have designated Maddox for return, which enables him to return to practice with the team and he can be activated at any point in the next 21 days.

Maddox also missed two games earlier this season and he has 27 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in six overall appearances.

The Eagles also signed defensive tackle Marvin Wilson and tackle Roderick Johnson to their practice squad.

Avonte Maddox returning to practice for Eagles originally appeared on Pro Football Talk