Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox was able to return to action for the team’s final two games, but the toe injury that caused him to miss time in January still required some more attention this week.

Maddox posted a picture of himself in a hospital bed with his left foot wrapped up following a surgical procedure. Maddox’s recovery timeline isn’t known, but the fact that he returned for the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl suggests that he’ll be able to get back on the field well ahead of next season.

Maddox also missed time with ankle and hamstring issues during the regular season and was limited to nine games as a result. He had 43 tackles, an interception, a sack, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in those appearances. He had 10 tackles and a tackle for loss in the postseason.

The Eagles have Maddox under contract for the next two seasons and they’ll be hoping he’s able to be on the field for more of those campaigns than he was in 2022.

Avonte Maddox recovering from surgery originally appeared on Pro Football Talk