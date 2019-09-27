Avonte Maddox leaves Eagles-Packers game on stretcher after frightening hit

Avonte Maddox left Thursday's Eagles-Packers game on a stretcher after a violent collision with a teammate. (Getty)

A frightening scene unfolded late in Thursday’s game Eagles-Packers game that resulted in Philadelphia cornerback Avonte Maddox leaving the field on a stretcher.

With 1:06 remaining in the fourth quarter, Eagles safety Andrew Sendejo collided with Maddox as the two converged to tackle Packers tight end Robert Tonyan, who had just caught a pass inside the 10-yard line.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Sendejo drove his shoulder through Maddox, who went limp on the field and remained motionless for several minutes. Medical staff tended to him on the field before a stretcher was eventually brought out.

Andrew Sendejo lit up his own teammate, Avonte Maddox! Listen to the hit! SHEESH! pic.twitter.com/suv5qrat9q — #BusinessAintBoomin (@ftbeard_17) September 27, 2019

Players take field with Maddox

As the apparent seriousness of the situation unfolded, players from both teams took the field to surround Maddox as he received attention.

Another scary moment on #TNF.



Players surround Avonte Maddox after the Eagles CB suffered a helmet-to-helmet hit. pic.twitter.com/2vAQNVVJGd — Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 27, 2019

Maddox has movement in extremities

Maddox remained motionless but spoke to medical staff as he was wheeled off the field.

The Eagles announced after the game that Maddox has movement in all his extremities and has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

More from Yahoo Sports: