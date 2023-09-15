Advertisement

Avonte Maddox exits Eagles matchup vs. Vikings with shoulder injury

Glenn Erby

A team already dealing with injuries could be without their slot cornerback after Avonte Maddox exited Thursday night’s home opener with a shoulder injury.

Maddox exits with three tackles on the night, and he’ll be replaced in the slot by Mario Goodrich, with James Bradberry unable to slide down due to a concussion.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire