Avonte Maddox exits Eagles matchup vs. Vikings with shoulder injury
A team already dealing with injuries could be without their slot cornerback after Avonte Maddox exited Thursday night’s home opener with a shoulder injury.
Injury Update: WR Quez Watkins (hamstring) and CB Avonte Maddox (shoulder) are both questionable to return.
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 15, 2023
Maddox exits with three tackles on the night, and he’ll be replaced in the slot by Mario Goodrich, with James Bradberry unable to slide down due to a concussion.