Avonte Maddox exits Eagles matchup vs. Vikings with shoulder injury

A team already dealing with injuries could be without their slot cornerback after Avonte Maddox exited Thursday night’s home opener with a shoulder injury.

Injury Update: WR Quez Watkins (hamstring) and CB Avonte Maddox (shoulder) are both questionable to return. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 15, 2023

Maddox exits with three tackles on the night, and he’ll be replaced in the slot by Mario Goodrich, with James Bradberry unable to slide down due to a concussion.

