Avon takes down one of highest-ranked teams in state: Top Section V games from Saturday

Avon delivered one of the season's biggest shockers Saturday, turning back two-time defending Section V Class D champion Oakfield-Alabama/Elba 13-7.

Avon quarterback Chris Thompson had a hand in both touchdown drives. He found Kalman Dolgos for a 7-0 first quarter lead. But Thompson's biggest play came in the fourth, following lead blocks up the sideline on his 75-yard touchdown run on his team's homefield with around four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

By turning back the Aggies, Avon improves its record to 2-1. A 41-12 win over Batavia Notre Dame last week gives Avon a winning streak.

Oakfield-Alabama/Elba played without senior quarterback/linebacker Bodie Hyde, who suffered a season-ending knee injury last week. Hyde was named to the all-state Class D first team in 2022 by the New York State Sportswriters Association and to the fall 2021 all-state second team offense.

Gavin Armbrewster, a junior, moved to quarterback for the Aggies, and threw a touchdown pass that covered 55-yard yards to senior running back Shaun Alexander midway through the second quarter. The play-action bootleg moved Oakfield-Alabama/Elba to within 7-6 of Avon.

Each team turned the ball over twice. Aggies' linebacker Austin Pangrazio caught an interception in the red zone when the Braves threatened to score before halftime.

"Avon played a much cleaner game than us today," Oakfield-Alabama/Elba coach Tyler Winter said. "When you have multiple uncharacteristic mistakes, it’s tough to rally against teams like them.

"This will serve as a good learning experience for us down the road, as we still have not scratched the surface of our potential. Plenty of ball left."

Monroe 48, Rochester Prep/Eugenio Maria de Hostos 0

Monroe made sure it was heading into next week's showdown at Batavia in style, by controlling this matchup in Section V Class B.

Tahjmir Mullins scored touchdowns at the end of two runs, Messiah Hampton scored two touchdowns, Robert Arnold and and Dashon Constantine one each at Monroe. Red Jackets quarterback Khaya Moses connected with Amari Colon also for a touchdown.

Monroe, a 54-6 winner at Honeoye Falls-Lima last weekend, is 2-0. The Red Jackets play at Batavia, home of the two-time defending Section V Class B champion, 7 p.m. Friday.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Section V football: Top games from Saturday Sept. 16 2023