Avon-Hoban V: A look back, a look ahead at the Division II football state semifinal

There are things that people have come to expect this time of year.

The chill of a winter’s morn.

Santa coming down 34th Street in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to signal the beginning of the holiday season.

And Hoban gathering that same day to prepare for a Division II state semifinal game against Avon.

That’s what’s on tap for the Knights (12-1), who play in a state semifinal for the eighth time in nine seasons. It’ll be the fifth time in seven seasons Avon and Hoban square off.

For the third straight time it’ll be played at Byers Field after the first two were at Brunswick. This one kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday.

“It’s kind of a familiar game,” Knights coach Tim Tyrrell said. “A lot of these guys didn’t play too much against them in 2021. It’s one of those situations where they know enough about them, and they know enough about us. It’s going to be physical. Whoever makes the least amount of mistakes will win.”

That hasn’t happened yet for Avon (14-0), which has lost 31-24 to the Knights in 2021, 28-14 in 2020, 42-7 in 2018 and 30-6 in 2017.

“We know who Hoban is,” Eagles coach Mike Elder told The Morning Journal. “They have an incredible football program. They are good every year, physical and our kids didn’t come this far to not give them everything they have. We are excited about the opportunity. We are one game away from our ultimate goal, which is [to play] Nov. 30.”

How Avon and Hoban football got to the OHSAA Division II state semifinals

Caleb Jones has the luxury few running backs has. He gets to run behind Hoban's offensive line every week.

The Eagles reached their sixth state semifinal in seven seasons by coming out of Region 6. The top-seeded squad beat No. 16 Toledo St. John’s 28-0, No. 9 Brecksville 49-7, No. 5 Olmsted Falls 33-23 and No. 3 Highland 28-14.

Top-ranked Hoban beat No. 16 Ellet 39-7, No. 8 Barberton 41-7, No. 4 Painesville Riverside 21-0 and No. 2 Walsh Jesuit 30-6.

Avon and Hoban football have standouts everywhere

Hoban's Brayton Feister is arguably the best complementary running back left in the state in Division II.

By now, you know the list of candidates for Hoban, but just in case you need reminding, here you go:

Tylan Boykin (79-of-119 passing, 1,103 yards, 13 TDs; 34 carries, 315 yards, 2 TDs), Caleb Jones (149 carries, 1,000 yards, 16 TDs), Brayton Feister (120 carries, 817 yards, 10 TDs), Payton Cook (31 catches, 407 yards, TD) and Jalen Hightower (19 catches, 327, five TDs) run the offense behind tackles Sam Greer and William Satterwhite, who is committed to Tennessee.

Boykin threw 113 straight passes this season before his first interception. It happened last week on his first attempt when Walsh's Dylan Hereford picked him off. The Warriors intercepted him twice last week.

Northeast Inland co-Defensive Player of the Year defensive tackle Jordan Pritchard Sewell keys the defense along with West Virginia commit Rickey Williams, Ohio State pledge Eli Lee, Power Five recruit Elbert Hill IV, Miami (Ohio) recruit Devin Bell and Central Michigan pledge Tysen Campbell.

Avon will be without Southwestern Conference Player of the Year Nolan Good (137-of-221 passing, 2,100 yards, 21 TDs), who broke his collarbone. Blake Elder (27-of-44 passing, 542 yards, six TDs) will take over in his stead.

Cincinnati commit Jakorian Caffey (179 carries, 1,4211 yards, 23 TDs), Matt Moxey (70 catches, 1,074 yards, eight TDs), Grant Barr (22 catches, 476 yards, six TDs) and Cole Kepner (16 catches, 375 yards, six TDs) lead the offense behind Michigan commit and offensive tackle Luke Hamilton.

What happened in Week 14 for Avon and Hoban in OHSAA playoffs

Blake Elder has been solid for Avon in relief of injured quarterback Nolan Good.

Avon’s defense rose to the occasion to allow only 252 yards to Highland.

Caffey was the star of the game. He rushed for 133 yards and three scores on 26 carries. Elder was 9-of-13 passing for 130 yards and a touchdown to Matt Maxey (nine catches, 130 yards) for the other score.

Hoban limited Walsh to 216 yards and forced two interceptions.

Jones (17 carries, 113 yards), Boykin (eight, 101, two TDs) and Williams (five, 84, two) carried an offense that ran for 382 yards on 44 carries.

