Avon is biggest challenger to dethrone the champs: Top players, what to know for 2023

Avon, after the thinning out of teams from Section V Class D, is probably the biggest challenger to champion Oakfield-Alabama/Elba.

There are experienced players back on Avon's offensive line, at receiver and in the backfield, including junior Wesley Farley, the team's leading rusher who scored 12 touchdowns last season. There is a search for a new quarterback however, after the graduation of Richie Brice. More offensive and defensive linemen also are needed.

"Just like any other season, you graduate a great group of seniors and you find new players to fill those positions," Englert said before his 26th season as the team's coach. "We are looking forward to seeing who will step up into some key roles with this young group.

"We need to be focused each week and get better everyday. With a small senior class we will need to have some underclassmen step up and stay healthy during the season."

Avon merged football at a glance

Head coach: Andy Englert

Classification: D

Last season’s record: 6-4, lost to Alexander, Section V Class D semifinals.

Last Section V championship: 2021 spring season.

Avon merged football schedule for 2023 season

Friday, Sept. 1 : vs. Canisteo-Greenwood, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9 : at Batavia Notre Dame, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16 : vs. Oakfield-Alabama/Elba, 1 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22 : at Geneseo/Mount Morris, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29 : vs. York/Pavilion, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6 : at Canisteo-Greenwood, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13 : vs. Batavia Notre Dame, 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20: Oakfield-Alabama/Elba, 7 p.m. at Oakfield-Alabama

Marquee matchups for Avon

There are so few teams in Section V Class D, Avon will play four of the other five teams twice. All of the teams which make it through the regular season, not shut down because of too many injuries, advance to the sectionals. Two-time defending sectional champion Oakfield-Alabama/Elba is the team to beat. Avon lines up against the powerful Aggies in Week 3 and at Oakfield-Alabama in Week 8.

Avon's top returning players

OL/DL Colin Ellsworth, RB/LB Wesley Farley, WR/DB Remy Greenwood, OL/DL Travis Hollada, WR/DB Jordan Murray, OL/DL Connor Smith, RB/DB Chris Thompson, OL/DL Jayden Whipple

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Avon football 2023 schedule, top players, preview