Avoiding self-caused distractions one of 3 keys to Cowboys beating Texans

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a record-breaking fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts. The underdog Colts were only down 21-19 in the final quarter before Dallas went on a 33-0 run to end the game with a 54-19 win. The defense was opportunistic, causing four turnovers and scoring a touchdown of their own, while the offense did a great job of cashing in on their gifts from the defense.

The week’s game against the Houston Texans is a 16-point spread where nobody believes it will be a competitive contest and the Cowboys just need to roll out their helmets and the whistle will blow for a Dallas victory. Rivalry games like this can be tricky though, just look at the first ever game for the Texans franchise. They became the first team in 41 years to win their debut as an expansion team with a 19-10 win over these Dallas Cowboys. Here are the keys to avoiding the upset at home in the Battle for Texas and winning the fourth straight victory for the Cowboys.

Don't let distractions impact performance

Odell Beckham, Jr. was brought into Dallas for a two-day recruitment and evaluation that included a helicopter ride with Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones, courtside seats to a Dallas Mavericks game with Trevon Diggs and Micah Parsons, and. . . this has nothing to do with the keys to victory over the Houston Texans. This is how quickly distractions can happen, especially when the opponent a team is facing doesn’t bring focus naturally from fear or respect.

Distractions don’t just come from stars coming into the building, they can be in house as well. On Thanksgiving Day, the tight end group came up with a whack-a-mole celebration, including the Salvation Army Kettle. Ten days later, Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott worked out their own with a “Zeke in the Box” celebration using the kettle. That is all well and good until the players put the distraction of the kettle above game preparation. How long will it be before a turnover by the defense becomes a chance for a defensive player to pull off their own Salvation Army celebration?

The celebrations revolving around the kettle are brilliant, fun, and bring camaraderie to the team; they just need to make sure the players are focusing mainly on the opponent and the gameplan. If preparation remains top notch even in the face of so many distractions, the Cowboys should beat the Texans rather easily on Sunday.

Stay motivated

Sometimes an opponent can motivate a team all on its own. Dan Quinn facing the Atlanta Falcons last season, when a team has to play against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals, already 0-1 on the year, or just a simple rivalry game within the division. If the opponent doesn’t bring the type of motivation a team could need, then team goals might.

The Cowboys are attempting to win the NFC East title for a second year in a row for the first time since the 1996 season. They are also battling for the top seed in the conference and a single loss could put that outcome out of reach. As a team Dallas has plenty to play for, but individually players might need even more in order to not under perform in games like Sunday.

Micah Parsons is trying to win defensive player of the year and he wasn’t impactful on the stat sheet last week. He admitted that it pissed him off and he will be looking to remedy that against the Texans. Players like Tony Pollard, Dalton Schultz, Connor McGovern, Donovan Wilson, and Leighton Vander Esch are upcoming free agents and are trying to earn contracts for next season. Lamb is attempting to show he is one of the best receivers in the country, and then there is a player like Kelvin Joseph, who is fighting to show he can be a starting corner for this defense.

Motivation comes in all shapes and sizes. It is an incredibly useful tool in order to keep individuals and teams playing well through adversity and good times. In Week 14 of the season, when every single player has aches and pains, injuries, and even and illness that is running through the locker room, what do players need in order to play to their top potential in games that aren’t naturally motivating?

Make no mistake the point spread alone will be motivation for the Houston Texans, and if the Cowboys can find a way to match their intensity early, it could be a key to not just the victory, but Dallas trying to cover for another week of this season.

Continue to slow down good running backs

In the last three contests the much-maligned Cowboys run defense has faced three of the top running backs in the league. Dalvin Cook had very little impact for the Minnesota Vikings in a 40-3 loss to Dallas. He ran for an average of 6.5 yards per carry, but with such a large lead, the Cowboys welcomed the run game. Cook had only 11 carries and didn’t score.

Saquon Barkley came into AT&T Stadium on a short week, and in a very competitive contest, only managed 11 carries for 39 yards and one score. Jonathan Taylor, possibly the best back in the NFL and with a new head coach dead set on establishing the run, only put up 82 yards on 21 attempts. That is under four yards per carry, and he had no touchdowns.

Combined together that is 43 attempts, for 193 yards and only a single score for maybe the best trio of running backs any team faced consecutively all year long. Continuing to test themselves for the playoff run, in comes the best (active) rookie running back in the league for the Cowboys defense to try to slow down, Dameon Pierce.

On a team with limited play at quarterback and offensive line, Pierce has put up 861 yards on 4.3 yards per carry and has been the Texans top weapon all season long. If the Cowboys can contain him like they have Cook, Barkley, and Taylor the Texans won’t have many other ways to attack Dallas.

