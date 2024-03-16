How to avoid the travel chaos caused by this weekend’s M25 closures

Travellers to the UK's two busiest airports may be impacted by closures on the M25 motorway - AFP/Getty

Planning a car journey this weekend? The stretch of the M25 between junction 10 and 11 will be shut in both directions between 9pm on Friday 15 March and 6am on Monday 18 March while necessary improvement work takes place – and it could affect your journey.

It’s the first time in its history that an entire stretch of the motorway has been closed for the weekend. The works are part of a scheme to make junction 10 – the busiest section of the M25 which sees more than 300,000 motorists per day according to National Highways – safer and less congested: the company claims that it cannot safely demolish overbridges and install a new gantry along the stretch without the closure.

However, the works are expected to cause severe disruption between Friday and Monday, as drivers are diverted onto a zig-zagging route along A-roads. Those travelling to the UK’s two busiest airports may be affected, as well as football fans heading to weekend fixtures.

What does this mean for motorists?

The suggestion is that, if you can avoid travelling, you should. National Highways project lead Jonathan Wade has advised that “drivers should only use the M25 if their journey is absolutely necessary”. On X (formerly Twitter), National Highways: South-East reported that long delays were expected.

If you cannot wait to travel, you’ll need to factor in slow-moving traffic and jams. The National Highways website warns to “allow lots of extra time for your journey”.

Can I take another route?

Wade has urged motorists not to use their satnavs to find alternative routes, explaining that “there’s probably a greater risk of congestion by people just doing their own thing and thinking they can perhaps beat the signs and find a shorter or quicker route”.

Instead, the company has devised two official diversion routes (outlined below). It suggests that these could add an hour to each journey, in part because they more than double the five-mile drive between the two junctions.

Alternatively, it points out that motorists could go the other way around the M25 to reach their destinations. However, even disregarding the extra traffic caused by the closures, that could add significant time to a journey: reaching Heathrow from Sevenoaks along the M25, for example, can take less than 50 minutes; go the other way to avoid junctions 10 and 11 and the duration almost doubles.

Will travel to Heathrow and Gatwick be affected?

Many holidaymakers head to Heathrow on the M25, exiting at junctions 14 or 15. Plenty of travellers jetting off from Gatwick will also be affected, because of its location on the M23, accessed via junction 7 of the M25.

The Heathrow website suggests passengers leave extra time to reach the airport over the weekend, while Gatwick’s site warns of “long delays”. It recommends that customers travel by train instead of car, coach or taxi.

Train services to Gatwick are due to run well this weekend but there is a reduced service on the Heathrow Express between London Paddington and Heathrow on Sunday due to planned engineering works, with no trains before 7.20am. There will also be a slightly reduced service on the Elizabeth Line.

Travellers will also face a reduced service on the Heathrow Express on Sunday due to planned engineering works - LightRocket/Getty

Meanwhile, coach operator National Express has highlighted eight services that may experience delays, all of which stop at Gatwick Airport with some also making stops at Heathrow. Its Guildford stop will close over the weekend too. The company has advised customers with onward connections (including flights) that they might wish to change to an earlier service. Check its website for further details.

Will there be more closures in future?

Unfortunately, yes. This is the first of five full closures between now and September 2024, with the next taking place in April.

