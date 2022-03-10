Avoid RB dead zone in 2022 fantasy drafts — except for Devin Singletary

One of the hottest topics of debate during the 2021 fantasy football draft season was what to do about the running backs found roughly between Rounds 5 and 10, give or take a couple of rounds.

It was universally agreed upon that this region saw a severe drop in talent when compared to the first four or so rounds. But, as everyone knows, the running back position is eternally important in fantasy. Even the non-stars have value.

The debate was simple: Do you take a chance on a running back or two in the so-called "RB Dead Zone" or do you avoid it and load up on other positions?

Of course, now that we're in 2022, we know the results. The RB Dead Zone was largely a nightmare. Outside of D'Andre Swift and some useful weeks from Damien Harris and Javonte Williams, the dead zone turned out to be exactly that — dead.

D'Andre Swift was one of the few right answers in the 2021 fantasy RB dead zone. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Names like Darrell Henderson, Miles Sanders, James Robinson, Mike Davis, Myles Gaskin, Travis Etienne — we could be here forever — all disappointed in some form or fashion; all dead-zone staples. Consider the fact that, for many fantasy managers, the running backs in the dead zone were practically their second starters — or maybe even their first, if they went with a WR-heavy approach early.

We know there will likely be another version of the dead zone in 2022; a section of drafts featuring a bunch of almost-starting RB2s and very-low-end RB1s surrounded by high-upside wide receivers (and some intriguing tight ends).

Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don discuss the 2022 version in the video above, and why Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary could just be the exception to this "rule" — watch it now!