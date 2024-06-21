Avoid eagles? That’s what a Nebraska municipal golf course is asking after a group of eaglets was hatched

Typically, if there were eagles to be had on the back nine at Holmes Park Golf Course in Lincoln, Nebraska, they came on the 10th, a 519-yard par 5 that plays as the 14th handicap hole.

This summer, however, there are also eagles to be found on holes No. 13 and 14, which has forced organizers to scramble for solutions.

The course, designed by Floyd Farley, houses a number of bald eagles and recently a group of hatched eaglets have thrown a wrench into local rounds.

Golfweek’s Best: Top public and private courses in Nebraska

According to a story from Mark Fisher of Lincoln’s KLKN-TV, those in the nest have started to spread their wings and that’s forced a little re-routing for players.

A new area to the right of hole 13 near the green will be off limits to golfers, according to Lincoln City Golf. There is also a new route to take when getting to hole 14. After finishing the 13th hole, golfers will go to the left of the green and follow the signs to the 14th tee box. Bald eagles are a federally protected bird, and Fish and Wildlife asks golfers to use caution when playing on the course.

Fischer, who is a golfer himself, told Golfweek that he’s seen eagles hovering while playing the course.

“I was putting for birdie on one hole and I looked up and there were two of them in the trees,” Fischer said, noting that he missed his birdie putt but tapped in for par.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek