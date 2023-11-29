How to avoid attracting burglars to your home using social media this Christmas

It can be tempting to post online about going to visit family and friends for a week during the festive season, but this alerts burglars about when the property will be empty (Getty Images)

Christmas Day is now just 26 days away.

With it being December 1 this weekend, many people may already be putting their Christmas decorations up. But, while it might be tempting to share beautiful pictures of your Christmas tree and the presents underneath it on Instagram and Facebook, experts have warned that opportunistic thieves are likely to strike during the festive season.

Research has shown that there is an increased risk of theft and home burglaries at this time of year, with robberies increasing by 38.11 per cent.

Michele Bennett, the General Manager Subscriber UK&I at the home security firm ADT, said: “At Christmas, when our houses are decorated, we can feel a bit more house proud, but it is important that we take the necessary steps to protect ourselves and our homes on social media. This festive season, be cautious whilst posting on social media by following our tips, and keep your family safe this Christmas.

“For a greater level of security, it is also essential to consider installing a fully integrated smart alarm system. Systems with add-ons such as cameras and doorbells provide an extra layer of protection which means you don’t have to worry about having an unexpected visitor, especially if you plan on going away for the holidays.”

Here is everything you need to know about posting safely online over the Christmas period, according to ADT.

Keep the gifts a secret

Any images or videos of gifts under the tree, being bought or in the wrapping process can alert burglars that there will be goods left in the property during the build-up to Christmas Day.

We know it's hard, but try to keep any presents out of view while taking pictures of your tree.

Avoid giving strangers a tour of the house

You may be tempted to show off your Christmas decorations this year. However, be careful not to show your property layout, as this could display possible entrances and exits.

When sharing your decor, try to focus images of specific things, such as the Christmas tree or table layout rather than the full room.

Avoid sharing your plans online if you have a public social media account

It can be tempting to post online about going to visit family and friends for a week during the festive season, but this alerts burglars about when the property will be empty.

To be safe, leave the location tags off your posts, don't make references to the area you live in, and save some posts until you’re back home. For extra security, you can install smart plugs to turn lamps on and off to give the impression that someone is home.

Don’t show off your doors

We all love to share images of wreaths hanging on our doors or the lights outside our home, but be wary of showing the types of locks on your doors and the materials they’re made of.

Remember to take pictures and videos of your decorations close up so that thieves can’t collect information about your home.