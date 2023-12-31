Avista tournament provides a homecoming for Downey coach Nate Harris

Dec. 31—Nate Harris has been coaching the Downey (Calif.) girls basketball team for more than a decade, and during his run, the Vikings have made several trips to the California Interscholastic Federation's Southern Section playoffs. But Harris hasn't anticipated a game as much as Downey's opening contest of the Avista Holiday Tournament in quite some time.

Downey made a more than 1,000-mile trek to Lewiston, but Harris was getting closer to home.

Harris makes yearly trips to the Lewis-Clark Valley to visit his parents, who are retired and residents of the area.

When he was a sophomore, his family relocated to Juliaetta, Idaho, and he attended Kendrick High School, where he was a standout on the baseball and basketball teams.

"It's a little bit surreal," Harris said. "But it's awesome seeing some of my friends."

Harris ran into familiar faces, including Lewiston principal Kevin Driskill and current Kendrick boys basketball coach Tim Silflow.

Driskill was a Harris high school baseball coach and played a role in getting the Vikings to compete in the tournament.

"We stayed in contact, and I knew he was coaching the basketball team over there," Driskill said. "So I asked him if he wanted to bring his girls team up here, and Shannon (Wilson) did a good job working with him on rental car deals, and I worked with him on some hotel deals, so it was a little less expensive for him."

Harris has taken bits of Driskill's coaching style and implemented them into his repertoire. He also took inspiration from his basketball coach, Clarke Bradley.

"I became a coach at Kendrick," Harris said. "I had two really good coaches and mentors, and they both had slightly different coaching styles, and I think in some ways I've drawn from both of them to help me become the coach I am today, and I think about the things I've learned from them all the time."

One of the standout moments for Harris during his athletic career at Kendrick was beating Melba in the 1995 state baseball championship.

The Tigers were trailing 7-4 in the bottom of the seventh when Nick Silflow hit a 3-run home run to tie the game. The Mustangs scored one run in the top of the eighth. Melba was looking to make quick work of Kendrick, retiring the first two batters. But Harris would get on base following an error, and Tim Tanata hit a single to put Harris in scoring position. Tyler Ogle hit a double in the gap to win the championship game in walk-off fashion.

"We had a dog pile at home plate," Driskill said. "I was still young and dumb and learning as much as I could. We had good kids, and Nate probably sealed the deal for us."

Wilson's arrival, paired with Tim Silflow leading Kendrick, was a ceremonious occasion for Driskill, who coached both tenured leaders.

"It's a proud papa moment for me," Driskill said. "It was really cool. It came full circle for me. I got to take a picture with both of them, and it tells me, No. 1, I'm getting old, and that my former kids are coaching and leading talented kids."

It was also nice for the Harris family as his son, Tyler, plays for the boys' team. He had a big night in the Vikings' 66-62 loss to Lapwai on Thursday, tallying 24 points. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury in Downey's 54-50 loss to Clarkston on Friday, which prevented him from playing in the Vikings final matchup against his father's alma mater.

"It's been a long time," Tim Silflow said. "It was neat to catch up with him and meet his son. It came full circle, and he even said after our game he had a hard time watching the boys play, and he was trying to decide who to cheer for; it was pulling at his heartstrings a little bit."

Downey had to fundraise quite a bit to appear at the Avista Holiday Tournament. But after his experience, it's an event that Harris wants to revisit.

"It's a lot of fun," Harris said. "Just the community atmosphere and so many people coming out. We didn't bring a ton of people with us, so I do think we'd want to come back in the future. I don't think it could be a yearly thing because we had to do a lot of fundraising. But yeah, I plan to be coaching for another 14 or 15 years, so we should be back."

