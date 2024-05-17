Avista NAIA World series teams are set to meet in Lewiston next week

May 17—The NAIA Opening Round, presented by Avista, is over and 10 teams are set to face off starting May 24 at the Avista NAIA World Series.

This will be the first time in 26 years Lewis-Clark State will miss out on the tournament. Defending 2023 champion Westmont (Calif.) will also not be joining the teams at Harris Field.

The teams participating are as follows:

Arizona Christian

This will be the first time ACU has made the NAIA World Series bracket. It was also the first time the Firestorm made the Opening Round since 2019 .

Arizona Christian posted a 36-19 record on the season and punched its ticket to the World Series with a 3-0 run in the Lewiston bracket of the Opening Round.

Cumberlands (Ky.)

The Patriots sport a 51-6 record on the season and went a perfect 3-0 at their home field in the Williamsburg, Ky. bracket on their way to the World Series.

Georgia Gwinnett

The 2021 champions return to Harris Field after posting a 51-7 record on the season. The Grizzlies finished the Lawrenceville bracket with a 4-1 record, falling to Faulkner, Ala., early but defeating the Eagles twice in the championship.

Hope International

For the second time in its history, Hope International made the Big Dance. The Royals defeated Tabor College in the Opening Round championship to enter the World Series.

Hope International holds a 40-15 record and went 3-1 in the Fayette bracket.

Indiana Southeast

The Grenadiers return to the NAIA World Series for the second time in four years after defeating Missouri Baptist in the Upland bracket in Taylor, Ind.

UI Southeast has a 36-18 record on the season and swept the Upland bracket, going 4-0.

Kansas Wesleyan

The Coyotes secured their first NAIA World Series appearance in program history by going 3-0 in the Shreveport, La. Opening Round bracket and posting a 48-10 record on the season. Kansas Wesleyan knocked off the host team LSU Shreveport in the championship game to make it to the dance.

Reinheardt

The Eagles made the NAIA World Series for the second time in program history by defeating Keiser University in the Waleska bracket of the Opening Round on their own turf. Reinhardt went 3-0 in the bracket and holds a 41-16 record on the season.

Southeastern (Fla.)

The 2022 NAIA World Series champions hold a 51-6 record and went 3-0 in the Lincoln Bracket in Doan, Neb. This will be the sixth year in a row the Fire have made it to the show.

Tennessee Wesleyan

The Bulldogs sport a 40-16 record on the season and posted a 3-0 record in the Kingsport bracket of the Opening Round to secure a trip to Lewiston. Tennessee Wesleyan defeated Columbia in a come-from-behind win against Columbia (Mo.), scoring two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to win 9-8.

William Carey (Miss.)

The Crusaders return to Lewiston for the second consecutive season by holding a 37-14 record and going 3-0 in the Hattiesburg bracket of the Opening Round on their home field.