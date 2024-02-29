Avila activated: Forward picks apart Aces in painted area

Feb. 28—Robbie Avila wasn't accounted for by Evansville and the Purple Aces paid for it.

The Indiana State men's basketball team thumped UE 85-67 on Wednesday night inside Ford Center as the sophomore big man poured in a career-best 35 points and added eight rebounds and five assists.

He notched his previous career-high of 30 points at Southern Illinois on Feb. 17 in front of a similar-sized road crowd. This sterling outing that dazzled with his plethora of tricks came in front of a crowd of 6,419.

Avila, who went 14 of 24 from the field, recorded his most timely bucket with less than five minutes to go in the opening half and the Sycamores laboring.

ISU coach Josh Schertz elected to unload his reserves promptly. Senior Xavier Bledson checked in first at 14:43, senior Jake Wolfe, 1 1/2 minutes later and freshman Jaden Daughtry got in on the action almost 1 1/2 minutes after that.

Bledson tallied 12 points, five assists and three rebounds.

Daughtry and the Sycamores led by 10 after Wolfe hit two foul shots at that juncture.

After ISU went ahead by 16, the Aces scrapped and clawed with hustle to record a 16-1 spurt over the next 5:40. ISU went cold and sliced the deficit to 28-27.

With 4:05 left Avila got loose for a stickback off of Bledson's missed 3 to end the shooting drought by IUS — it was their first field goal since a triple by sophomore Ryan Conwell with 11 minutes left in the half.

It proved detrimental as UE (15-15 overall, 6-13 Missouri Valley Conference) couldn't pull closer than five points the rest in the closing half.

Avila got loose for two buckets inside nearly in the first minute of the closing half to set the tone to close. UE allowed him to get open on both plays.

Later, he tapped out rebounds to extend possessions later in the half to allow ISU to keep its foot on the pedal.

Avila showed second wind as the half went on with a seldom-seen move, a hop and drive as he dribbled from the wing to paint and a bounce-pass feed to junior Isaiah Swope for a layup and a 70-52 lead.

Sophomore Ryan Conwell backed up Avila with 15 points and 5 of 8 shooting for all of his points beyond the arc, most of which were supplied from the left side of the arc.

ISU led 12-9 less with less than five minutes elapsed, following sophomore Julian Larry's spark from the jump.

He knocked down two free throws near the right corner and through a high high-arcing lob in front of him as he was stumbling to avoid the miscue and give Avila enough time to react, gather and finish.

Larry led the team with eight assists, scored eight points and gathered six rebounds.

ISU is all but assured of the league's top seed with the Drake-Illinois-Chicago game not available at press time and the Bulldogs still needing to make up a game with one remaining in the season and the NET tiebreaker, which they trailed ISU by 15 spots coming into Wednesday.