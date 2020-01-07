Avid ping pong player Nick Sundberg supports Ron Rivera's decision to remove the table

Following any Redskins practice over the past few years, several players would engage in competitive ping pong games in the locker room.

But moving forward, that will no longer be the case. New Redskins head coach Ron Rivera removed both the ping pong and shuffleboard table from the team's locker room as part of his attempt to change the organizational culture in the building.

Long snapper and frequent ping pong player Nick Sundberg joined The Sports Junkies on Tuesday and was asked how he feels about the removal of the table. While he was sad to see it go, he understands Rivera's decision.

"I can't argue with coach Rivera," he said. "I think if that's something he thinks is going to make a difference, then I'm on board, 100 percent."

Nobody is impacted by the change more than the three specialists. Sundberg, Tress Way, and Dustin Hopkins were viewed as the three best ping pong players in the locker room, and not coincidentally, the three players who played the most.

"We played a lot of ping pong. Me, Tress [Way] and [Dustin] Hop[kins] had the most downtime of anybody on the team," Sundberg said. "We didn't have unit meetings and install meetings and the stuff that other guys have. We still lift as much, but we spend a lot more time just hanging out in the locker room."

The ping pong table may have been just a fun installment for the players, but many took it very competitively. Games were intense, and it was used as another form of competition amongst guys in the locker room.

"We used it to compete against each other and try and get better," Sundberg said. "Me and Hop we're just always trying to beat Tress, because he's so dang good."

Sundberg understands Rivera's decision, but the long snapper is holding out hope that one day the table can return to the locker room.

"Maybe someday we can earn it back," he said.

