Aviators' bullpen keeps Mill Rats grounded

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Lafayette Aviators used a clutch outing by their bullpen to pick up their first Prospect League win of the season Sunday afternoon at the expense of the Johnstown Mill Rats.

Although Johnstown was able to pull within one run after an early four-run deficit and later brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Aviators relievers kept the Mill Rats off the board for the final six innings in a 6-3 victory in front of 365 fans at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.

The Mill Rats (4-2) were held to just two hits on the day. Johnstown entered Sunday’s game with two consecutive shutout victories.

“If you strike out 15 times with only two hits, you’re not going to have a great day at the ballpark as far as scoring runs,” Johns- town manager Josh Merrill said.

“We hit some balls hard that were caught, and they hit some balls that were off the end and found their way down.

“That’s kind of how it goes some days.”

Corbin Payne notched the win for Lafayette (1-3) in relief with three scoreless innings during which the left-hander tallied eight strikeouts.

“We knew it was going to be a bullpen day,” Aviators manager Jamie Sailors said.

“We got some guys out there and they did a pretty good job.”

Lafayette quickly seized the early momentum in the top of the first as consecutive singles by Frederick Ragsdale and Tanner Holland followed by a walk to Kolton Schaller loaded the bases with no outs.

Tucker Platt then put the Aviators on the board with a fielder’s choice grounder to third that brought in Ragsdale.

Schaller then scored on a wild pitch after advancing to third on a throwing error. With two outs, another wild pitch allowed Platt to come home and open up a 3-0 Lafayette lead.

“We haven’t done that yet this year,” Sailors said. “Usually it’s the other team doing that to us. It was good to see us come out and get some baserunners and get them across the plate.”

The Aviators added to their advantage in the top of the second. Brooks Sailors’ one-out double down the left-field line was followed by Ragsdale’s two-out RBI single that made it 4-0.

Ragsdale finished with two of Lafayette’s nine hits.

The Mill Rats got back in the game with three runs in the bottom of the third despite managing only one hit.

Zach Dellerman walked to lead off the inning. With two outs, Colton Ayres drew another base on balls and Landon Meyer was then hit by a pitch to load the bases.

A wild pitch allowed the first Johnstown run, and a throwing error on the same play by the catcher enabled Ayres to sprint home and also sent Meyer to third.

Austin Stalker’s infield hit to short then plated Meyer to make it 4-3.

Johnstown threatened to take the lead in the fourth, as two walks and a hit batsman loaded the bases with no outs. However, Payne then fanned the next three Mill Rats hitters to squelch the rally.

Lafayette added single runs in the eighth and ninth innings on an RBI single from Eli Hickman and a steal of home by Ragsdale, respectively.

Johnstown refused to go away quietly in the bottom of the ninth.

Peyton Starr’s pinch-hit single led off the frame. One out later, Logan Myers walked to bring the tying run to the plate.

However, Lafayette’s Jeremy Crider worked out of the jam by striking out the final two batters to earn the save.

The Mill Rats will now embark on a seven-game road trip before returning home for a two-game series with the Normal Cornbelters June 13.