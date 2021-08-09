Avi Issacharoff & Lior Raz’s Faraway Road Productions Re-Up Overall Deal With Netflix

Avi Issacharoff and Lior Raz’s Faraway Road Productions have renewed their overall television deal with Netflix and will work with the streamer to develop and produce original programming.

The re-upped deal extends the Fauda creators’ collaboration with Netflix. Issacharoff and Raz first worked with Netflix for Fauda, an acclaimed Israeli political thriller that debuted in 2015 and is currently in pre-production for Season 4. In 2017 Netflix then ordered two English-language drama projects from Issacharoff and Raz. The latest Netflix title from the creative duo is Hit & Run, which debuted on Friday, August 6.

Starring Raz, Hit & Run follows a happily married man whose life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a mysterious hit and run accident in Tel Aviv. Grief-stricken and confused, he searches for his wife’s killers, who have fled to the U.S. With the help of an ex-lover, (Sanaa Lathan), he uncovers disturbing truths about his beloved wife and the secrets she kept from him.

The series was co-created and executive produced by Issacharoff and Raz, and showrunners Dawn Prestwich and Nicole Yorkin. Hit & Run debuted in the Netflix Top 10 in its first day.

Co-founded by Raz and Issacharoff, Faraway Road Productions has a number of film and television projects in various stages of development including Siege of Bethlehem, co-production with BRON Studios and Fuqua Films, which will be directed by Antoine Fuqua.

